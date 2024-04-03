Pew leading Spartans boys track and field team this season

Apr. 3—Staff Report

Tyler Pew has moved from coaching the Edgewood girls track and field team to leading the Conneaut boys squad this season.

"I received a teaching position at Conneaut High School and decided it would be the most beneficial for a program to coach the kids that I also teach," he said.

While Pew is leading the Spartans boys team, Chris Brown is Conneaut's girls coach.

Brown believes Pew is a great asset to the program.

"No matter what he coaches, he is down-to-earth with the kids and putting in 100 percent," Brown said. "His goal for coaching is for them to succeed in not only their sport, but with their adult life."

Brown has known Pew since he was a young athlete, and when Pew coached at Edgewood.

"I am looking forward to great things from him, and what he brings to Conneaut teaching and coaching," Brown said.

The Spartans have 55 participants on the track and field teams, but almost 40 of them are sophomores and freshmen.

"Although we are young, the rapid learning curve and combined work ethic of these teams will play pay off in the future," Pew said. "It will be really fun to watch these kids grow."

Athletes on the boys team to watch for the 2024 season include: senior Wyatt Payne in the 100 and 300 hurdles; senior Max Gleason, high jump, long jump, 100 and 4X100 relay and freshman Devin Fogle, long jump, 100 and 200.

"We have lots of other promising freshmen as well," Pew said.

On the girls team, sophomore Raymie Fill in the 100, 200, 400 and relays; junior Kyndall Spring, distance events, especially in the 3200 and freshmen Macey McBride, middle distance, especially the 400, and relays and Anna Ring, distance and 300 hurdles, are anticipated to lead the group.

"Our goals are to gain experience, build on our strengths and weaknesses, and continue to build confidence in our young athletes to help them grow throughout their high school career," Pew said.

Pew believes the Chagrin Valley Conference will be a great measuring stick for the teams.

Conneaut is in the CVC Lake Division with Lakeside, Madison, Geneva, Edgewood, Jefferson and Perry.

"Our kids are just excited to compete and gain experience from whomever we run against," Pew said.

Bob McBride and Rocco Dobran at the high school level and Adam Lytle and Jodie Pasanen middle school, are assistant coaches.

"As a whole, we are excited about the direction of the track program," Pew said. "Their [the assistant coaches] dedication to this program and the kids' willingness to work hard every day will lead to success this year and beyond."