Petty rejoins Davies as Birmingham assistant boss

Birmingham City have appointed Ben Petty as first-team assistant manager, reuniting him with new boss Chris Davies.

The 47-year-old previously worked alongside Davies at Leicester City, subsequently taking charge of their under-21 side.

As a player, Petty was involved in Aston Villa's youth set-up before joining Stoke City and Hull City.

"Ben is an exceptional coach and his record of developing and improving players speaks for itself," said Davies.

"Equally as important to me, is that he is exactly the type of character who will help bring success to the club.

"His work ethic, standards and values reflect what I believe in and what we want to add to the culture here."

Davies was appointed earlier this month on a four-year deal, the seventh different person to fill the head coach role - either on a full-time or interim basis - since American owners Knighthead bought the club 10 months ago.

Birmingham will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995 next season following relegation from the Championship during a troubled 2023-24 campaign.