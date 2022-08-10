Petty GMS signs Noah Gragson for full-time Cup Series ride in No. 42

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Petty GMS Motorsports announced the final piece of its 2023 driver lineup Wednesday, promoting Noah Gragson to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in the No. 42 Chevrolet and signing him to a multiyear deal.

Gragson was presented during a news conference at the Petty GMS shop and arrives after four full seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is an eight-time winner. The 24-year-old driver will team with Erik Jones, who signed a multiyear extension to drive the No. 43 Chevy for the Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher-owned organization in July.

Gragson replaces Ty Dillon, who announced July 15 that he would not return to the No. 42 team next year. Dillon was signed by Gallagher’s GMS group last October and was kept in the fold when it joined forces with Petty’s organization last December.

In signing Gragson, Petty GMS has snapped up one of the Xfinity Series’ top prospects. Gragson ranks fourth in the series standings with three wins already this season — at Phoenix, Talladega and Pocono — for JR Motorsports’ No. 9 team. He placed a career-best third in the final standings last year, finishing behind champion Daniel Hemric and runner-up Austin Cindric in the title race.

Gragson has made nine Cup Series starts this season — seven for Kaulig Racing and two for Beard Motorsports. The Las Vegas native’s best finish so far is an 18th-place result at Kansas Speedway in Matt Kaulig’s No. 16 Chevy, which he is sharing this season with teammates Hemric and AJ Allmendinger.

The move keeps Gragson in the Chevrolet camp, which he joined in 2019 with JRM. He entered NASCAR’s national ranks through the Toyota pipeline, primarily with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series.