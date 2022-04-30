Petty GMS No. 42 of Ty Dillon fails pre-qualifying inspection twice

The Petty GMS Motorsports No. 42 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon failed pre-qualifying inspection two times Friday at Dover Motor Speedway, resulting in the loss of pit selection and a crew-member ejection. The team will be without car chief Cam Strader for Sunday’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

There were no three-time inspection failures to report from the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

Sunday’s race is the 11th this season in the Cup Series and the lone visit to Dover Motor Speedway in 2022. Qualifying was scheduled for 11:15 am. ET on Saturday with coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.