Pettersson returns to lead Canucks rally over Red Wings

Vancouver (AFP) - Antoine Roussel scored the game winner and rookie sensation Elias Pettersson returned from injury to score a goal and assist as the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

The 20-year-old Swede Pettersson wasted no time making his presence felt on Sunday against Detroit after missing five games with a knee injury he suffered against the Montreal Canadiens on January 3.

Pettersson scored the first goal of the game halfway through the first period. Brock Boeser took a long shot which Pettersson deflected out of mid-air past Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

Roussel, of France, tipped a Jake Virtanen pass past Bernier for the winner at 13:13 of the final period.

Pettersson also missed six games earlier this year after taking a hit to the head from Florida Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson.

He has 23 goals in just 39 games this season which ties him for sixth most in franchise history by a rookie with the Canucks. He is on track to easily break the club record of 34 which was set by Russian Pavel Bure in 1992.

Pettersson was named to the 2019 NHL all-star game as the lone player from the Canucks. The annual showcase takes place next Sunday in San Jose, California.

The Canucks earned their second straight win while handing the Wings their second consecutive defeat.

Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have been trying to break out of a pattern of blowing late leads.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 of 37 shots, while Detroit counterpart Bernier stopped 28 of 31 shots while suffering his fourth straight loss.