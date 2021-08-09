PETS OF THE WEEK

Aug. 8—{strong}CASH is a 3-year-old male dog. This Labrador Retriever mix is looking for a loving family. Cash's adoption number is 052827P.

PACE is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This black and white girl needs a forever home. Pace's adoption number is 060716p.

IF YOU'D LIKE TO PROVIDE Cash or Pace with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.