Petrovic and Mitrovic picked in Serbia Euros squad

Serbia qualified for Euro 2024 automatically after finishing second in their group [Getty Images]

Chelsea goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic and Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic have been named in Serbia's 26-man squad for the European Championships.

Serbia have been drawn in Group C with England, Denmark and Slovenia and begin their tournament against Gareth Southgate's side on 16 June in Gelsenkirchen.

Ex-Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who now plays in Saudi Arabia, and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic will bolster the attack for Dragan Stojkovic's side, who are appearing at the Euros for the first time as an independent nation.

Serbia missed out on qualification for Euro 2020 by losing to Scotland on penalties.

Despite qualifying for four of the past five World Cups, they will take part in their first European Championships since 2000, when Serbia and Montenegro competed as FR Yugoslavia.

Mitrovic, who joined Al Hilal last summer, ended the season as the second-highest goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League with 28, seven behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic is expected to be back up to Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Full Serbia Squad

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea) and Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Uros Spajic (Red Star Belgrade) and Nemanja Stojic (TSC Backa Topola)

Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seviila)Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Srdan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milenkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Vejko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos) and Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (AC Milan) and Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg)