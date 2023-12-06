Petrovic displays Tour Edge Exotics Pro 723 Irons
Tim Petrovic explains how the softness and give in the Tour Edge Exotics Pro 723 Irons help on the course.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.
After 19 seasons playing for the Cardinals, Yadier Molina will return in 2024 as a special assistant.
Vincent Goodwill talks through the Lakers’ close (and controversial) win over the Suns before discussing how the Bucks dominated the Knicks to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Tiger Woods turned in another solid performance in another comeback, but what lies ahead for the legend?
The A's, Royals and Rockies have the best odds to land the top pick in next year's MLB Draft.
Carolina's best defender was ejected after losing his temper on an extra point.
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
JJ Watt broke some news.
Every Stanford opponent has to try to guard not one but two elite post players. So far, no one has had much luck, as Brink and Iriafen are posting eye-popping numbers.
Hill used Kevin Fitzgibbons' phone during his Week 6 backflip touchdown celebration.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
The NFL also announced three Saturday games for Week 15.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for college football’s conference championship weekend and react to the return of Bobby Petrino in Arkansas.