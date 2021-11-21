Petra Vlhova wins over Mikaela Shiffrin for second consecutive day

Slovakian Petra Vlhova beat Mikaela Shiffrin in a World Cup slalom for the second consecutive day, denying the American more Alpine skiing history.

Vlhova prevailed in Levi, Finland by .47 of a second over Shiffrin combining times from two runs Sunday. On Saturday, Shiffrin was also runner-up to Vlhova, .31 behind. German Lena Duerr was third both days.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin was bidding this weekend to tie Ingemar Stenmark‘s record for World Cup victories in a single discipline. Stenmark won 46 giant slaloms in the 1970s and ’80s. Shiffrin is at 45 slalom victories.

Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by .18 after Sunday’s first run, then made a clear mistake midway through her second run, losing her balance slightly coming around a gate.

Vlhova sealed the victory minutes later, winning the traditional reindeer prize in Levi for a record fifth time.

Vlhova and Shiffrin rekindled a years-long rivalry that became a three-woman battle last season when Austrian Katharina Liensberger won the world championships and the World Cup season slalom title.

Liensberger finished sixth and eighth in the Levi slaloms.

The women’s World Cup moves to Killington, Vermont, for a giant slalom and slalom next Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.

