Petra Vlhova wins another slalom, takes World Cup overall lead

Petra Vlhova defeated Mikaela Shiffrin in a World Cup slalom, took the overall standings lead and increased her advantage over the American in the season-long slalom standings.

The Slovakian Vlhova earned her 20th World Cup victory, prevailing by two tenths of a second over world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria. Shiffrin, the 69-time winner, took third, .64 back, on the 10th anniversary of her World Cup slalom debut at age 15.

Full results from Are, Sweden, are here.

Vlhova overtook Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, which a Slovakian has never won.

Vlhova, with 100 points, moved 64 points ahead of Gut-Behrami through 28 of 33 races this season in a competition that will come down to next week’s World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Gut-Behrami, whose best events are downhill and super-G, hasn’t raced a slalom since 2017.

Also with Friday’s win, Vlhova added 40 points to her lead on Shiffrin in the slalom standings. She has an 85-point advantage with two slaloms left — one on Saturday (7:45 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium) and on March 21.

If Shiffrin wins both remaining slaloms, and Vlhova finishes third in both, Vlhova still wins the season title.

Vlhova, the primary rival to Shiffrin the last several years, won her first slalom season title last year. She trailed the American by 80 points when Shiffrin left the tour following her father’s death. Vlhova then won the last slalom in Shiffrin’s absence to take the title by 20 points.

Shiffrin has never ceded a slalom title in which she has raced all season, taking the crystal globe six of the last eight years. The outliers were last year and in 2015-16, when she won the five slaloms that she started but missed five others and a city event following a knee injury.

This season, Shiffrin returned from a 300-day break since her last race and an autumn back injury to make five podiums in seven slaloms, including two wins, with a worst result of fifth.

Story continues

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics April Ross, Alix Klineman win in first international beach volleyball event... Three U.S. Olympic cross-country skiers retire one year before Winter Games A social media sensation, Elladj Baldé uses his new stature to champion...

Petra Vlhova wins another slalom, takes World Cup overall lead originally appeared on NBCSports.com