PARIS (AP) — Petra Kvitova pulled out of the French Open because of an ankle injury suffered during media duties, according to her social media.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, posted that she fell and hurt her ankle during “post-match press requirements” after her first-round victory.

She called it “incredibly bad luck” and hoped to recover in time for the grass-court season.

Wimbledon begins on June 28. She won that Grand Slam tournament in 2011 and 2014.

The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Sunday at Roland Garros.

She was a semifinalist in Paris in 2012 and 2020.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics Carolina Marin, Olympic badminton champion, to miss Tokyo Games Roger Federer ‘feels two ways’ about Olympics U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify

Petra Kvitova out of French Open after fall during media session originally appeared on NBCSports.com