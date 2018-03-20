Petr Mrazek in strange yet familiar territory

Petr Mrazek knew the day he was traded to the Flyers wouldn't be the last time he'd be in Detroit. Looking at the Flyers' schedule, Mrazek noticed one more game left to be played against his former team.

Tonight, Mrazek will make his 12th start with his new team against the organization that drafted him in the fifth round in 2010.

Prior to the morning skate, Mrazek spent time talking with former teammates and fellow netminders Jimmy Howard and Jared Coreau. But it was a little strange walking into Little Caesars Arena for the first time as a visitor.

"A little different, different entrance, but it's a fun building and one of the nicest ‘visitor' locker room in the league," Mrazek said. "Every game is different. I wouldn't know who's got more of an advantage. I talked with Double-A (Andreas Athanasiou) this morning and asked is he's going to do the same move as he always does or if he's going to go backhand. But when the puck drops we just got to focus on ourselves."

Mrazek won his fifth game in orange and black with a 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals Sunday. If the Flyers advance to the playoffs, the Red Wings would receive a third-round draft pick as compensation.



The Dead Wing Era

With a win tonight, Mrazek and the Flyers can eliminate the Red Wings from the postseason. It will mark the second straight season Detroit has failed to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which hasn't happened in Hockeytown since the early 1980s.



The current-day Red Wings have completely tanked since the trade deadline. They've dropped ten straight (0-9-1) since Feb. 26, and have just one regulation victory over the last 15 games.









The Flyers will be looking for a three-game season sweep of the Red Wings while being mindful of a dreaded letdown game against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

"It's important for us to be ready from the start," said center Sean Couturier. "We don't want to get surprised. They're still a good team. They've got some talent probably some guys who want to prove themselves. These games are never easy. We've got to be prepared for that and just focus on what we've got to do."

The Dead Wing Era is a period in Detroit hockey from the late 1960s to the early 1980s when the Red Wings failed to reach the postseason in 15 of 17 seasons.



Passing Big E

With a point tonight Claude Giroux can pass Eric Lindros for fifth place on the Flyers all-time scoring list with 660 points. Whenever his career ends, Giroux will join Lindros one day in the Flyers Hall of Fame.







The current and former Flyers captains spoke briefly in Voorhees earlier this season prior to Lindros' No. 88 retirement ceremony on Jan. 18. Overtaking "Big E" is an accomplishment Giroux holds in high regard.

"Just for what he's done for the organization it means something. He's had a great career," Giroux said. "Just talking with him was pretty special. He talked about what experiences he's had, talking about things he was going through as a team. To be able to pass him, it's pretty special."

This season alone, Giroux has worked his way from 11th on the franchise's career scoring list to where he is now. Once he moves past Lindros, Giroux will be 38 points shy of passing Rick MacLeish for fourth place, which in all likelihood, will come next season.