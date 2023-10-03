Petoskey's young secondary continues to lock down opponents

PETOSKEY — Defensive back isn’t exactly a position with a whole lot of glory always attached to it.

A cornerback or safety can go an entire game without anything more than a few tackles and yet that might have been a dominant performance.

The real highlight of the positon comes in what you take away from an opponent and don't allow. It's not always about the interceptions, one of the toughest plays to make in the game.

Because of that, it takes just the right kind of athlete and mindset to hold that responsibility and love being out on an island with another player.

And it looks as if Petoskey has found a few that relish in just that role.

The all junior secondary of Haden Janes, Drew Olson and Mason Fralick has thrived this season for the Northmen, with Olson and Fralick new to varsity in 2023.

“Me, Drew and Mason have been playing together our whole lives,” said Janes. “I got some (varsity) experience last year, but they’re picking it up like I was last year. They’ve come in and done great.”

Janes started at cornerback from day one as a sophomore, but has since moved back to free safety, opening the starting outside spots for Olson and Fralick.

And while they might be new to the level, they’ve stepped up like veterans.

“I feel like I’ve done a really good job,” said Olson. “The first game I was very nervous. Very nervous. But, I came in the second game and I got up to speed. Being a small guy, I feel like I’ve done a good job.”

More than size, defensive back comes with a lot of mental toughness needed. It’s one of the rare positions on the field that brings a one on one opportunity play after play, while having to mimic the movements of a receiver and follow the play at the same time.

Behind the improved secondary, Petoskey has gone from a defense that allowed 22.5 points a game a season ago, to just 11.6 through six games this season.

Highlighting that even better has been Petoskey’s pass defense, which has allowed only an average of 88 yards a game and just one touchdown to eight interceptions this season.

“I think the biggest change in the defense is we were young,” said Janes. “We’ve got a lot of juniors on the defense. But we fly to the football, we're high energy and everyone knows what they’re doing every single play. We’ve got great football IQ.”

While not everyone in high school football opens up the passing game, the Northmen have seen four teams already who had at least 15 attempts passing.

Everyone on the Petoskey defense knew they were in for a challenge last Friday, up against a Cadillac team that loves to air it out with veteran quarterback Charlie Howell.

So, what did they do? Janes picked off two passes to bring his season total to four, Olson intercepted his first pass of his varsity career and Northmen junior outside linebacker Ely Pethers intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.

“We had a good gameplan going in against the pass and they came out and hit us with the run a bit, but when the chances came, we took them,” added Janes.

They also held Howell to 13 of 22 passing for just 78 yards, a game after he threw for 181 yards and two scores against Gaylord and over 360 yards and three touchdowns against Alpena.

“The defense has just been working all year and when we’re on, we’re on,” said Petoskey coach Jim Webb after Friday’s game.

Olson felt prepared heading into the night from the coaches and when that first interception came, it was about as good of a feeling as there is.

“I’ve been waiting for it,” he said with a laugh. “It felt amazing. Coach coming in, he gave us a little sheet, 80 percent pass was what they run. But they came in just running it. Still, we knew we had to get a few and we did.”

While Fralick’s first interception hasn’t come just yet, he’s come through with pass deflections in each of the last two games and brings physicality and an attitude to stopping the run game on the outside.

Petoskey’s sure to still be challenged ahead with three games to go in the regular season, including this week in Marquette, but Janes believes in the defense and the guys in the secondary he’s grown up with and will continue to grow on the field with.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s going to be fun the rest of the season and next year for sure.”

