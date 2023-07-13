Petoskey's Marek entering junior season a step ahead on varsity

PETOSKEY — In most cases, high school juniors are just now getting their first taste of varsity football during the summer months.

That’s especially true when it comes to the Division 3 level and up in Michigan.

That’s not the case, however, for Petoskey junior wideout Seth Marek. He’s taking to these summer months like a veteran.

In his sophomore campaign a year ago, Marek became an instant camp standout and starter with Petoskey, both physically and mentally prepared for the rigors of varsity, while putting together a more than respectable first season with guys more experienced at that level.

Petoskey's Seth Marek entered the program's single-season and career receiving lists in his very first season on varsity and is now looking for more in 2023.

As he enters his junior season, he’s remaining humble after year one.

“I think it showed me that I made mistakes and showed me what to expect more,” said Marek. “I learned what the competition was like with those seniors and now with them gone, what’s open for me.”

From a receiving standpoint, Marek led the way a year ago, hauling in 27 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He tied a school record against rival Gaylord, making 10 catches for 132 yards and a score.

Another solid season in 2023 and Marek could already pass the career yards mark, which is set at just 813 yards by Adam Wells from 1993-95.

And, Marek – now 6-foot-2, 185-pounds – does plan on big things ahead.

“The big thing is getting to the playoffs,” said Marek, putting wins first. “We’ve got a lot of new guys, but the class of 2025 for us is really good, so we’ll be bringing all of them up. Obviously I’d like to try to reach 1,000 yards, that’s my goal.”

He’s also just 15 catches off the career receptions mark (42).

It’s a Northmen offense that’s been opened up under head coach Jim Webb and his son and co-offensive coordinator, Jared Webb, both now in their second season.

It’s certainly a far cry from the double-wing, three yards and a cloud of dust. In that offense, Marek might be a bit out of place.

“I don’t know what I’d be doing then,” said Marek with a laugh. “I love this offense. It’s very fun. I love all the passing.”

It’s an offense that scored its most points in five seasons a year ago and was averaging just under 30 points a game before offensive weapon CJ Hibbler went down with an injury. With Hibbler, the offense was on pace for its highest scoring total since 2015.

Now with Hibbler back and guys like Marek and others a year more experienced, there’s excitement heading into the 2023 season.

At 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, Seth Marek is a big target in the field for Petoskey to utilize.

On top of those two, there’s pieces around the lineup like wideouts Brian Pike and Haden Janes and tight end Lucas O’Donnell back. There’s guys like Mitch Eberhart, Brenden Swiss and Sam Mitas making the jump up to varsity and then of course quarterback Joe McCarthy also returns.

Marek and McCarthy had chemistry a season ago and Marek is happy to have had that time on varsity with McCarthy.

“I think it made the bond with Joe and I a lot better from last year,” he said.

Throughout the summer, Marek has made a few camp stops, including Northwood and Central Michigan University. There’s also been workouts with fellow teammates and Petoskey’s summer 7-on-7 competitions began Tuesday at Northmen Stadium.

“We take the whole month of June off and then we come back in July,” said Marek on team-run activities. “Obviously we’ve been working amongst ourselves. We have player-led practices and things like that.”

Seth Marek and the Northmen will continue to host teams at Northmen Stadium throughout the month each Tuesday.

That chemistry was back on display for Marek and others Tuesday, with the now junior helping coach up some of the guys from his same class, only new to the varsity.

The Northmen will host the events each Tuesday throughout the rest of the month and Marek will be there, goals in mind and looking to stay another step ahead of everyone else.

“I’m very excited about this season,” added Marek. “That experience from last year is going to help me a whole bunch.”

