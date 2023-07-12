Petoskey's Hibbler anxious to get back, plans on big things ahead

PETOSKEY — Petoskey senior CJ Hibbler emits energy on and off the football field.

When he’s on the field, Hibbler is dynamic with the ball in his hands. Explosive only touches the surface of describing his ability.

Off the field, Hibbler is fast talking, confident and seemingly always smiling.

Unfortunately for the Northmen standout, who has picked up more than a dozen Division I collegiate offers, there’s been more of that time away from the field than anything over the last year.

An ankle injury cut Hibbler’s 2022 season short, then a surgery on that same ankle this spring kept him away from the track – another love for Hibbler – and on the shelf for the first half of summer.

“It was pretty tough, but watching my friend Sam (Mitas), he really tore it up,” said Hibbler on missing out on track. “I was really proud of (Sam), seeing what he did this year. It was kind of sad for me, but it’s what happens sometimes.”

Petoskey's CJ Hibbler keeps a smile on his face whether he's wearing a football helmet or not, though he'd more often than not like to be sporting Northmen blue and looking through a facemask.

The ankle is back to around 75 percent currently and improving every day ahead of the 2023 season and Hibbler is staying positon all along the way.

“Everything happens for a reason is what I tell myself,” he said. “I’m only going to come out better from this injury.”

In just four and a half games, Hibbler ran for 527 yards and had nine total touchdowns, while accounting for 802 all-purpose yards.

He was unstoppable at times, averaging nearly a first down every run at 9.9 yards per carry.

MORE: 2022 Petoskey News-Review Football All-Area team

The biggest reason? Speed you can’t teach.

But, he’s also got vision, pass catching ability, returned a pair of kickoffs for scores and he’s added bulk to get up to 5-foot-8, 175 pounds. Some added muscle to go with that 4.4 speed.

Once the 2022 season closed, Hibbler’s recruitment blew up, more so than perhaps any Petoskey player ever.

An offer to play at Florida A&M opened things up in December, followed then by Miami (OH). From there, things really took off.

Not quite 100 percent from offseason surgery on his ankle, Petoskey's CJ Hibbler is anxious to get back to the field and let his speed take off once again.

Offers from Syracuse, Maryland, Louisville, Georgia Tech, UNLV, Kentucky and Air Force followed, along with his most recent, Florida Atlantic, now coached by former Texas head coach, Tom Herman.

For Hibbler, it was expected. For most, it was a surprise given the limited game action.

“No, not a surprise (for me) with the season I was having,” said Hibbler. “If I would have kept going I would have been around 2,400 (all-purpose) yards. Now everyone is looking at me, seeing what I can do this year. I’m just thinking, they’re not ready. I’m going to come back even stronger.”

He’s visited much of the Big Ten and sprinkled in other trips, including his current favorite, BYU. Hibbler visited the Cougars and spent time with head coach Kalani Sitake in March.

On Tuesday at Northmen Stadium, Petoskey hosted its first of a series of summer 7-on-7 passing nights at Northmen Stadium and Hibbler was sporting the Cougars around his wrists.

“Yup, got them right here,” said Hibbler, pointing to his bands with a giant smile.

The first of three 7-on-7 passing camps hosted by Petoskey had CJ Hibbler return to the field alongside teammates like quarterback Joe McCarthy Tuesday.

Hibbler was limited Tuesday, lining up in the backfield at times, while also catching a swing pass on one play. He was also limiting himself to try to save what he’s got for a bigger night in Traverse City on Wednesday against a few larger programs.

So far this summer, Hibbler has taken in a couple Under Armor camps and made plans for some visits ahead, including one later this month.

“I’ve got a visit to Cincinnati and will do a photo shoot down there on the 26th and then I’ll get back out to BYU sometime in August,” he said. “I’ve got a couple visits at U-of-M too. So a few visits coming back up, but besides that, just getting that recovery back up.”

While he’s fun to talk with off the field and constantly supporting teammates from the sidelines, Petoskey coaches, his Northmen teammates and Hibbler himself are all ready for that energy to be put back on the field and into 60-yard touchdown runs.

“I can’t wait,” he said, grinning from ear to ear. “I’ve got a lot of points to prove this season.”

Note: Check for more features from Tuesday's passing camp in the days and PNR editions ahead.

