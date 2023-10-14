Petoskey takes command of playoff hopes, rolls Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — Every time the Petoskey football team has needed to respond from a loss over the course of the 2023 season, the Northmen have answered the call.

And with their backs up against the wall and playoff hopes on the line Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie Friday night, Petoskey responded once again.

From the opening kick, to the final drive, the Northmen played like a team that wanted to be playing in the postseason and left the Sault with a 27-7 Big North Conference victory.

Petoskey improved to 5-3 overall on the season with the win and 4-2 within the Big North. It comes as the first season with five or more wins since 2018.

The Northmen went ahead 14-0 after the opening quarter on the Blue Devils, with PHS quarterback Joe McCarthy finding Seth Marek for both scores.

It later became a 21-0 game at halftime following a McCarthy keeper, then 27-0 in the second half on another keeper by the QB.

Northmen defense big again

Petoskey’s defensive turnaround has been one of the biggest reasons why the Northmen are back in the playoff mix and they again played like a group with their hair on fire Friday.

The Blue Devils failed to move the ball at all throughout the first half, then just two plays of 20 or more yards came for the Blue Devils for the game.

Sault running back Ryver Ryckeghem broke a 45-yard run in the second half and Sault quarterback Callen Campbell scrambled for 26 yards in the third. But that was all the Northmen allowed.

Three players along Petoskey’s defensive front brought in at least five tackles, including Brody Shaw, Korbin Sulitis and Lucas Matelski, who led the group with nine tackles and a sack.

The Northmen also intercepted Campbell three times, with Haden Janes, Brandon Klingelsmith and Tyler Ray doing the honors.

For Janes, it was interception No. 6 of the season, as he inches closer to the season-record of eight, set in 2004 by Andy Strobel. Janes, a junior, has eight for his career.

With 98 points allowed for the season, a shutout next week could make the Northmen the first Petoskey team to allow under 100 points in a regular season since 1994.

Sault puts pressure on

As good as the Petoskey defense was, the Sault deserves some credit for its run defense, with Petoskey held to just 25 yards rushing in the first half.

Outside of McCarthy for the night, Petoskey running backs totaled just 16 yards rushing.

That put added pressure on McCarthy to step up, which he did, going 9 of 15 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also ended the night with 13 carries for 63 yards and the two short scores.

Marek caught four passes for 73 yards and the two touchdowns, then Mitch Eberhart finished the night with three catches for 87 yards.

It was another night of the passing game clicking with McCarthy, as he’s now thrown for 14 touchdowns on the season, breaking his own single-season record (13) from a year ago. He’s also passed for 1,289 yards and added multiples scores on the ground.

For Marek, the night moved him to 30 receptions for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year receiving, all single-season PHS records.

Playoffs on the mind

Entering the night, Petoskey sat right at the No. 32 cutoff line for teams within Division 3, though Friday’s win will surely move the Northmen up in playoff points.

They’ll also get added points from Gaylord (8-0) pulling in a win over Jackson Lumen Christi to stay unbeaten and Escanaba earning a victory over Alpena.

The Northmen will try not to chance anything next week when they welcome in Clare (6-2) for a regular season finale at Northmen Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Pioneers, a Division 6 program, earned a 48-0 win over Shepherd on Friday night.

