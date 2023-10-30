Petoskey St. Michael boys cross country captures regional crown, 6 other teams qualify

Northern Michigan’s time to shine.

When you’re used to running the hills of Emmet and Charlevoix counties, then get thrown on a flat surface and let loose in one of the biggest races of the year, good things happen.

The proof of that has been in the pudding of the postseason.

For years now, countless athletes and teams from the area have bested – and likely surprised in some cases – competition in regionals and the state finals.

And on Friday and Saturday, they were at it again.

Regional competitions were held between both days, with Petoskey heading to Remus Chippewa Hills for their Division 2 race and East Jordan hosting both Division 3 and 4 events with a number of teams in attendance for the Red Devils’ fast and flat course.

The Petoskey St. Michael boys captured a Division 4 regional title over the weekend, while the girls advanced through to the state finals as well, making it a very successful day for the Guardians, who also co-op with Harbor Light Christian.

The top three teams advance to the state finals, along with the top seven runners not on one of those qualifying teams.

At the Division 2 race, both the Petoskey boys (2nd) and girls (2nd) qualified for the finals, then Charlevoix’s boys (3rd) qualified in Division 3 by just a single point.

For Petoskey, it’s the seventh consecutive year that the girls have qualified for the finals, while the boys are heading to the state championships for a fifth straight year.

“We are really pleased to get two teams through to the state meet,” Petoskey coach Dave Farley said. “We have been really fortunate to get two through.”

It was a clear sweep in Division 4, with Petoskey St. Michael’s boys topping No. 1 ranked Johannesburg-Lewiston by a lone point in a first and second place finish, then Harbor Springs’ boys placed third. J-L ran away with the girls title, followed then by Harbor Springs and St. Michael.

“It’s been a difficult season, plagued with low turnout, injury and illness,” St. Michael coach Larry Rudnicki said. “Regardless, our guys have persevered throughout and are pulling it together for the meets that matter most. Cody (Bradley) turned in a breakout performance, leading much of the way and positioning himself as a top-tier runner at States. Russell (Vandermus) and (Atticus Cadarette) also answered my challenge, delivering at an all new level.

“Our goal all week was for a surprise win at the Regional and the guys delivered. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Petoskey's Nora O'Leary (left) and Harbor Springs' Stefi Reskevics (right) both led for their respective area teams over the weekend, helping the Northmen and Rams into the Division 2 and Division 4 state championships.

The MHSAA cross country state finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Times for runners on qualifying teams are below, along with the individual qualifiers from the area.

DIVISION 2

Petoskey Boys: Shane Izzard, 8 (16:42); Jack Lindwall, 12 (17:07); Brady Odenbach, 15 (17:14); Tommy Farley, 17 (17:18); Zahar Rush, 25 (17:38); Dylan Odenbach, 27 (17:58); Parker Fettig, 38 (18:12).

Petoskey Girls: Nora O’Leary, 4 (19:15); Ava Pawlick, 9 (20:27); CamBrie Corey, 31 (22:21); Sydney Hoffman, 37 (22:35); Lauren Cole, 38 (22:35).

DIVISION 3

Charlevoix Boys: Hunter Eaton, 12 (16:34); Ryder Hopkins, 18 (17:08); Matthew Solomon, 19 (17:09); Jacob Veurink, 23 (17:21); David Dhaseleer, 24 (17:28).

Qualified: Isaac Dionne, Boyne City (20, 17:11); Katie Rohrer, Charlevoix (14, 20:07); Delaney Little, Boyne City (19, 20:33).

The Charlevoix boys ran their best time of the season to qualify for the Division 3 state finals and 13 of the 14 runners between both the boys and girls teams finished with season-best times.

DIVISION 4

Petoskey St. Michael Boys: Cody Bradley, 2 (16:28); Lynus Cadarette, 5 (16:55); Russell Vandermus, 6 (17:09); Atticus Cadarette, 13 (17:31); David Chamberlin, 35 (19:23).

Harbor Springs Boys: Trevor Clarke, 9 (17:23); Logan Kihnke, 10 (17:24); Henry Kruzel, 15 (17:35); Teddy Krieger, 17 (17:42.54); Adam Ferguson, 18 (17:42.93); Max Vroman, 19 (17:44).

Petoskey St. Michael Girls: Jane Manthei, 2 (18:57); Veronica Paga, 13 (20:44); Kate Schlueter, 30 (24:11); Adelaide Kolka, 37 (25:18); Ella Nolan, 42 (26:06).

Harbor Springs Girls: Stefi Reskevics, 4 (19:21); Juniper Rodham, 7 (19:28); Fran Warren, 12 (20:43); Julia Clarke, 15 (21:06); Genevieve Rodham, 17 (21:26); McKenzie Bowman, 18 (21:37); Grace Hayhurst, 21 (22:10).

Qualified: Austin Sneed, East Jordan (11, 17:26); Jacob Chamberlain, East Jordan (16, 17:38); Elke Knauf, East Jordan (16, 21:09); Tyler DeYoung, Ellsworth (20, 17:51); Elizabeth Furman, Inland Lakes (9, 20:26); Ruby Pletcher, Ellsworth (11, 20:41).

