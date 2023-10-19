Petoskey edges Gaylord, advances to Division 2 district final

PETOSKEY — Typically, it’s the little things on the field that move teams on this time of year.

Those things coaches have been preaching since it was warm and sunny in August?

Yup, those are the critical little pieces during the cold and dark nights of October that help teams reach goals.

And, well, score goals.

That was the case right from the start when the Petoskey boys’ soccer team met up with Gaylord in a Division 2 soccer district semifinal Wednesday.

A shot on the Gaylord goal by a Petoskey player just two minutes in ricocheted off the post, then Petoskey’s Finn Yurek cleaned it up with a hard charge and rebound shot to give the Northmen a 1-0 lead and all the momentum early.

Petoskey later exited with a tight 2-1 victory and a ticket to the Upper Peninsula for a district championship game.

“Good crashing the net hard,” Petoskey coach Noah Honaker said. “Those are the things you instill in training, just crashing hard on every ball because you never know if it could be yours. That’s what championships are made of, so that was good to see.”

The win advanced Petoskey (10-8-3) into a rematch against Marquette (9-4) in Marquette at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. The two met previously in the season-opening Petoskey tournament in mid August, which came as a 1-0 win for Marquette.

The No. 1 seed within the district, Marquette advanced with a 3-0 win over Alpena, bringing their season record against Big North teams to 3-0.

For Gaylord, the loss closed out a 3-12-5 season, one where wins were tough to come by within the BNC at 1-6-3 as well.

In the end of it all, Blue Devils coach Brandon Cantreras couldn’t fault his team’s effort against their rival one final time Wednesday.

“I’m proud of them, taking a team like Petoskey to 2-1,” said Cantreras. “We held them to 0-0 the last time we were here. It’s all you can ask for. It’s a rivalry and a big one. Everyone is always very excited about these games. I expect next year we’re going to have some great games against them too.”

With more than a week off, the buildup to Wednesday was a slow process for Honaker and his guys, so he was happy to see them come out with the positive result, even with a bit of rust.

“We had 10 days off, so it was slow getting back into play, but the intensity that they bring to every training session really showed through in the end,” said Honaker. “(Gaylord) gave it everything they had. The whole 80 minutes was full throttle.”

After Yurek’s score within the first couple minutes, Gaylord tied things up in the first half with around eight minutes remaining, when a Petoskey turnover led to Gaylord’s Chase Allen streaking down the middle of the field all alone and it took just a shot over the top of Petoskey keeper Adam Lipchik and an outstretched arm for the goal.

That stood up until the second half, when Dylan Odenbach put the Northmen ahead 2-1 with just under 25 minutes to play on a close-range shot at the net.

Gaylord never had real threats from there and the win was sealed for Petoskey, with Lipchik earning the victory in goal.

Gaylord keeper Noah Fitzgerald had another standout night for the Blue Devils, as a leader of a team filled with underclassmen and only a handful of seniors, which also include Allen, Layne Snyder, Jared Hattis, Aiden Kowalski, Ethan Ford and Conner Timperley.

“The seniors are going to be tough to replace,” added Cantreras. “We’ve been playing without Jared since the start of the season. He was a big piece we were missing in the midfield. Luckily, Noah also has a brother (Ryan) who is also a goalie. He’ll take some work, but I’d expect he’ll be good by next season. He’s got some big shoes to fill, but he’s excited to do it.

“The amount of underclassmen I have on this team, I’m excited for next season. We already know who will fill in defensively and we’ve got a plan, so we’ll just keep building the program.”

As for Marquette ahead for Honaker and his team, there’s not exactly a whole lot known, especially with this being the first season in well over a decade that U.P. teams will participate in postseason play. Honaker knows his guys will be ready come Saturday, though, as they try for a fourth straight district title.

“I have no clue what their soccer field looks like, it’s a long bus ride for the boys, but with a district championship on the line, they’ll come out fired up for it,” added Honaker.

