Petoskey boys have no answer for Cadillac once again

PETOSKEY — There’s some losses where you can pull some lessons out of or highlight some moments to build off of.

The Petoskey boys’ basketball team is going to have a hard time doing either with Thursday night’s meeting with Cadillac at home, which came as a 60-37 loss for the Northmen.

After falling by 15 the first time around against the Vikings, the better team just got the best of Petoskey once again.

“It’s a team that’s very well coached, they have a lot of guys that have played a lot of basketball together,” Petoskey coach Matt Tamm said. “They’ve got a lot of guys that have been on varsity for three years. They play really well together. Some of the passes they’re making, couple brought them out of my seat. They’re identifying mismatches and exploiting it. They’re just a good team.”

Petoskey senior Brandon Klingelsmith drives on Cadillac's Grant Williams during the second half of Thursday's Big North matchup.

Petoskey dropped to 10-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big North, while Cadillac stayed atop the league at 8-0 and improved to 15-1 overall.

Things weren’t ugly from the start for the Northmen, as they actually made plays and trailed by just a basket after the first. Then things went south following a 12-point halftime deficit.

More: Charlevoix's Swanson, Greensky make it official with CMU and NMU football

More: Collection of Petoskey standouts make decisions on athletic future in college

That extended to 17 points in the third, then 24 points, then 30 points by the time the start of the fourth rolled around.

Cadillac’s size – a roster that sports five players 6-foot-4 or taller – eventually just wore down the Northmen and the talent on an experienced team took over.

“We just had a hard time getting any decent shots off,” said Tamm. “They only had 27 points at halftime, but then pretty much just did whatever they wanted to on the court and we didn’t really respond. I’m a little disappointed. I thought we were better than we showed tonight.”

Petoskey's Jimmy Marshall is surrounded by Cadillac players and looks for somewhere to go with the ball during the second half of Thursday's league meeting.

Petoskey’s Jimmy Marshall finished with 13 points to lead, while Brandon Klingelsmith returned to the lineup and scored eight.

For Cadillac, Gavin Goetz scored 17, Charlie Howell had 12 and Kyle McGowan and Grant Williams had 10 each.

More: Petoskey fights through ugly offensive night to top Sault Ste. Marie

The loss snaps a five-game win streak the Northmen had going, but there’s a chance to get another started quickly with a visit from Ludington on Saturday, Feb. 10 ahead, along with a trip to Benzie Central on Monday, Feb. 12.

Contact or send game stats/info to Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey boys basketball nearly doubled up by Cadillac in BNC meeting