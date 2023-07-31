Petition challenging ‘Commanders’ name is picking up steam

There has been much-stirring news for the Washington Commanders over the last week.

Crowds have been much, much larger and more excited at the Commanders training camp than in previous years. Fans are in a celebratory frame of mind that the Josh Harris group has replaced Daniel Snyder.

Also picking up momentum is the Native American Guardian Association (NAGA). The association constructed a petition asking that the Commanders NFL franchise change the name back to “Redskins.”

This petition will not be impacting the football that is played on the field this season by the Commanders. Yet, the association announced Sunday evening on Twitter that they have received 30,000 signatures. One of their videos they produced was also making its rounds on Twitter Sunday evening.

Perhaps head coach Ron Rivera on Friday might have fueled some of the excitement of the fan base, which is hoping the name “Redskins” will be returning.

When asked about “Redskins” being used by the new ownership group, Rivera responded.

“Well, I know this, Mr. Harris and that ownership group talked extensively about bringing back the glory,” Rivera said. “And again, what Coach Gibbs did, the traditions, that alumni group of guys that are around. It’s hard to escape it. It really is. That’s just the truth of the matter. Just so everybody knows, we do that with the utmost respect for the native tribes and for the American Indian. Anytime that’s brought up, it is brought up with the utmost of respect.”

Here is some of the official statement of the NAGA group from its website:

Redskins / Redmen is a Native American iconic name and is revered by the vast majority of Native Americans and general public alike. Redskins/Redmen represents honor, respect and pride for Native American culture. Redskins / Redmen is and has been a self-identifying term for Natives since the early 1800s. Context and intent matter. Activists intend to make Redskins / Redmen a pejorative term. NAGA disagrees and chooses to elevate and reclaim the Name Redskins / Redmen.

NAGA is fighting an uphill battle, with the name having already been removed from its history, which dates back to 1933 when the Boston Braves became the Boston Redskins. Moving to Washington for the 1937 season, the team remained “Redskins” through the 2019 season.

