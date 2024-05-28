Petition against season ticket hike passes 11,000

Wolves fans have criticised the increase, which sees some tickets more than double in price [Reuters]

A petition against sharp increases in season ticket prices at Wolverhampton Wanderers has passed 11,000 signatures.

The protest was organised by fans angry at the increase, which in one case sees prices rise by 176%.

The petition organisers said the increase had sent "shockwaves" through the fan base.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: "Commercial growth is vital for our club's sustainability and competitiveness".

"Dazzling Dave" from the Always Wolves fan site told BBC Radio WM the rises were "astronomical" and "shameful".

"It's one thing that's united the fan base in horror and disgust," he said.

"All the major fan groups and channels have come together to try and implore Jeff and Wolves to rescind this horrific increase."

The price rises were announced after a BBC fans' survey was carried out on attitudes towards Premier League season ticket prices.

More than a quarter of fans at clubs which had announced prices said the rises were unfair, compared to a similar number finding them "good value" and nearly half saying they were fair.

'Thoroughly researched'

Mr Shi said when the prices were announced last week: "We do listen to fan feedback, and we understand that price increases are unpopular, but our aim is to ensure our prices are neither significantly higher nor lower than our peers.

"Our ticketing team has thoroughly researched and compared Wolves with other clubs, and I believe our pricing reflects a fair and reasonable balance based on our current position, past growth and future aspirations."

