Pete's Post Office: Expectations for the O-line and Curtis Samuel's usage at RB

Every Tuesday, Pete Hailey will answer questions from Washington Commanders fans about their favorite and always-interesting team. From inquiries about the depth chart to random ones about what it's like to cover Washington, he hopes to provide insight into whatever is on the mind of those who care so much about the organization.

In this edition, Pete touches on the outlook for the offensive line as well as whether Curtis Samuel will be in the mix at running back.

There is no shortage of spots that I'm nervous about on the Commanders' 2022 roster. Cornerback, linebacker and defensive end lead that list, and quarterback (strictly speaking about Carson Wentz) is up there as well.

The offensive line, on the other hand, is a unit I trust.

Much of that is due to John Matsko, a revered assistant who could turn you, one of your buddies, one of your siblings, the concierge posted up in the lobby of my apartment building and myself into a competent front if he had a few weeks to do so.

And the rest of that confidence is due to a word that can't be used at the places I rattled off a few paragraphs above: depth.

Charles Leno Jr. and Sam Cosmi have Cornelius Lucas backing them up at tackle, and Lucas is a starting-caliber player.

At guard, Andrew Norwell, Trai Turner and Wes Schweitzer are available to man the left and right, with the one who doesn't get the nod for the opener this Sunday versus the Jaguars serving as the first blocker off the bench.

Then, at center, Chase Roullier is coming back from the leg injury that sent him to injured reserve halfway through the 2021 campaign. Tyler Larsen, who will slide in behind Roullier whenever he's healthy enough to, is experienced, and Schweitzer is capable of handling center duties if required until that date.

Saahdiq Charles and Chris Paul round out the line, which as a whole is flexible and largely battle-tested.

No, there aren't any Trent Williams or Brandon Scherff-like stars that act as headliners here, and some of the bunch's advanced metrics may take a hit with Wentz at quarterback, seeing as he has a reputation of holding the ball in an effort to produce heroic plays. Even so, this Matsko-led crew should, at worst, be average and, at best, surprise as a top-10 quality operation.

With all the talk about whoâ€™s getting touches at RB given everything thatâ€™s happened in the preseason, how often will we see Curtis Samuel run the ball? Does this change given him and AG are the same type of runner (edge vs in between tackles) w/AGâ€™s fumbles — Bell Erophon (@Bell_Erophon) September 5, 2022

The year before Curtis Samuel arrived in Washington via free agency, he logged 41 rushing attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns. That almost-five-yards-per-carry average indicates he can be of use in the backfield for the Commanders this season.

However, even with Brian Robinson Jr. on the mend after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery, I don't expect Samuel to be deployed too much as a traditional-type running back.

That isn't to say coordinator Scott Turner won't sprinkle in a handful of carries for the ex-Panther here and there. Remember when Turner called Samuel's name on a crucial third-and-4 against the Raiders in 2021 and Samuel only picked up three yards, forcing Brian Johnson to boot a 48-yarder with less than a minute left for the win? You probably don't because you have better things taking up space in your brain, but that is an event that occurred.

At training camp, Samuel took handoffs at times, too, in addition to the screens he caught and the jet sweep motions he executed pre-snap. On an offense that's filled with versatile options, Samuel might just be the most multi-faceted guy of all.

Yet Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams are currently on the depth chart, and when Robinson Jr. returns after his stint on the Non-Football Injury list, that'll give Turner and Ron Rivera four players to feed. When Samuel rotated in with Carolina for those 41 attempts, he did so in part because Christian McCaffrey was only able to play in three games and that squad needed major assistance on the ground. The Commanders, at least right now, appear plenty bolstered at running back.

So, ultimately, expect Samuel to be involved often and in various manners beginning this Sunday. Expect the overwhelming majority of his touches, though, to come on receptions and not designed-for-him runs.