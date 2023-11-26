Peterson's Iowa State football thoughts are mostly about true freshman sensation Abu Sama

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In the Department of Not Getting Too Hung Up On Details . . . .

Iowa State’s football future was front and center during a Farmageddon game in which snow fell throughout, and a true freshman running back was the star of the Cyclones’ show.

To make matters even better, it happened during Iowa State's impressive 42-35 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on a snowy night that the performance of a rookie running back, who some actually thought might come to Iowa State to play defensive back, stood out more significantly than any other Cyclone in a very long while.

Abu Sama, who starred last season at Southeast Polk High School, had touchdown runs of 71, 77 and 60 yards in this regular-season finale before the bowl game, but keep reading:

With Sama and Drew Surges starting at safety Saturday night, that’s six true freshmen that have started this season, and that’s a lot for a Power Five team.

Sama showed just where the program could be headed, on the game’s first play – a handoff into the line that resulted in a 71-yard touchdown. He was barely touched, if, in fact, he was touched at all.

He had an 11-yard catch and run for a first down on the next possession, then he lost a fumble.

The 77-yarder came on the next possession, which perfectly defines what coach Matt Campbell has said all season about one play not defining a player.

By halftime, Sama’s 197 rushing yards gave him 531 yards in his first college season – with two quarters still to play. He ended Saturday's affair with 276 yards on just 16 carries.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Sama’s 60-yard touchdown run – again through the middle of the line – resulted in a tie game, at 28, and 268 yards on just 11 carries.

Iowa State running back Abu Sama, a star at Southeast Polk a season ago, had 276 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Sama enters the bowl season with touchdown runs of 77, 71, 55 and 59 yards – and a bright future.

There’s something else about Iowa State playing the long-ball all night. The Cyclones’ first five scoring drives lasted one play, two plays, two plays, four plays and four plays.

Saturday’s conditions were miserable -- for players and fans. My thought, however, is the Manhattan weather wasn’t like Ames on Nov. 23, 1991.

That’s when Iowa State hosted Colorado. Not only was there snow that day, a blustery wind howled through the stadium, and the game-time temperature at kickoff was 17 degrees.

Once the determination to even play the game was made, Iowa State officials allowed fans in the game for free.

Saturday night's temperature at kickoff was a balmy 26 degrees, in comparison.

And some of us were just saying last week that the weather for Iowa State football games has been pretty decent.

Jinx.

While Sama showed prowess running through what was a few inches of snow, receiver Jaylin Noel did, too, turning in a mid-range pass from Rocco Becht into a 79-yard touchdown catch and run.

I couldn’t help but think about what the Big 12 has done to this wonderful Iowa State-Kansas State game that’s become known nationally as “Farmageddon.”

No Cyclones-Wildcats football in 2027, unless both make the conference championship game, is ridiculous.

These programs have faced each other consecutively since 1917. To not have this conference legacy game among protected rivalries when the conference jumps to 16 teams next season – that’s just preposterous.

To me, it’s an example that the conference, which changed leadership in 2022, is more concerned with the show off the field than the show on the field.

Nelly performing at halftime of the Big 12’s Championship game on Dec. 2 is great...

In-season tweaking to the confusing and confounding championship game tiebreaker formula wasn’t great.

One of those gaudy WWE wrestling belts to the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12’s championship game is cool...

The disregard for what the Iowa State-Kansas State football rivalry means to both schools’ loyal fanbases is wrong.

And finally . . .

As for Iowa State’s bowl game . . . . I’m guessing Liberty.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

