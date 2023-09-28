Peterson's Big 12 predictions: Can Iowa State football pull off another stunner in Norman?

Here we go again. Iowa State at 14th-ranked Oklahoma, where if something crazy can happen, it will in this final game of the long series before the Sooners shove off to the SEC.

What am I predicting for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game?

No. 1: Matt Campbell will start at least three freshmen against a team that’s 4-0 and likely to face Texas in the Big 12 Conference’s championship game. That’d be redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht, true freshman linebacker Jack Sadowsky, and very possibly true freshman guard Brendan Black. If redshirt freshman tight end Gabe Burkle starts (as he did against Ohio), then that’s four against a top-15 team on the road and against whom the Cyclones have a 7-79-2 record.

No. 2: The Cyclones' defense will play mostly rock-solid, which must be the case if Iowa State is to at least hang with the Sooners.

No. 3: Field-goal kicker Chase Contreraz won’t miss during a game in which scoring opportunities must be optimized. He likes kicking from distance – he’s already had success from 51 and 56 yards.

No. 4: But going way out on a limb and predicting a repeat of 2017?

Uh, no.

While Oklahoma’s 20-6 victory against Cincinnati last week wasn’t exactly on the eye-popping impressive side, Iowa State still is feeling its way with a very young team.

That’s the way I see Saturday night unfolding, but what happened in Campbell’s second season still hangs out in the back of my mind.

That 38-31 victory in the Sooners’ house was as improbable as they come – backup quarterback Kyle Kempt running the offense, and quarterback-turned-linebacker Joel Lanning recovering a fumble and sacking future Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

What questions do the Register’s Iowa State text group have heading into a game in which the Cyclones are a 19-point underdog?

Can Iowa State survive with a pass-only game?

Loosening up the offense works against some opponents, but this isn’t Oklahoma State that Iowa State is facing. That game was essentially the 50-50 offense coaches prefer – 53% passing and 47% rushing, although 82% of the total offense was passing. Throwing on nearly every play means a greater margin for error. Unleashing Rocco could mean more possessions for the Sooners, who average just 7 plays each scoring drive. I advocated for opening the offense against Ohio and Oklahoma State. Passing 38 times Saturday against a team with eight interceptions? Not sure how wise that would be.

Predicting second-and-long each time Iowa State runs up the middle on first down

According to my very unofficial charting of first-down plays after Saturday’s victory against Oklahoma State, 10 first-down middle rushes (according to the official play-by-play) resulted in 2.6 yards per rush. Interestingly (to me at least), Becht completed 10 of 14 first down passes for 155 yards. Those completions included plays of 30, 32 and 20 yards to Jaylin Noel, and of 13 and 26 yards to emerging Daniel Jackson.

It seems like Oklahoma has hit the transfer portal quite heavily the last few seasons. How many transfers will start on Saturday?

Of 22 non-special teams starters, 11 started careers elsewhere, according to the program’s official game notes for the Iowa State game. Those transfers include quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who quarterbacked UCF his first three seasons; and leading receiver Andrel Anthony, who transferred after last season from Michigan. The offense also includes starting linemen who played at Stanford and Cal before joining the Sooners. Of the five transfers on the defensive side, the best looks to be safety Key Lawrence, who has two interceptions. He transferred to the Sooners from Tennessee after the 2020 season.

Can Rocco Becht carry this team to victory?

Certainly not my himself. The rushing game must produce – not only by keeping possessions alive but also by breaking a few long runs. Create some turnovers and score a special teams touchdown. And if somehow a situation like 2019 exists – where Iowa State very correctly went for two after pulling within a point with 24 seconds to play? Absolutely expect Campbell to go for the win again – and then hope a receiver doesn’t get as jostled in the end zone as LaMichael Pettway did on a Brock Purdy pass. Nothing was called and Oklahoma won 42-41. “It looked like we had a chance to catch the ball, but it got intercepted at the end of it,” Campbell said after the game. “They made the great play at the end of the game to win the game.” Would he go for two points again? “A hundred times out of 100,” he said without hesitation. “Maybe more.”

Iowa State (1-0, 2-2) at No. 14 Oklahoma (1-0, 4-0)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., FS1, Oklahoma by 19

Where Iowa State has the edge: For the umpteenth time, we’re filling this space with praise for Jon Heacock’s defense. Sure, there were some leaks during last Saturday’s victory against Oklahoma State. No one’s perfect, but if the Cyclones have an edge Saturday, it’s this side of the ball. Iowa State leads the Big 12 in total defense and pass defense, and while Oklahoma has the B12’s top offense and top statistical quarterback, this could be a game within a game Iowa State wins.

Where Oklahoma has the edge: As good as Iowa State’s secondary is, it’s still defending the Big 12’s passing leader. Gabriel leads in passing yards (1,227), touchdowns (12) and average passing yards a game (306.8). “He’s obviously a proven commodity,” Heacock said about Gabriel, who is in his fifth college season. “He’ll probably be the best guy we’ve played to this point.” Keep an eye on tempo – Oklahoma plays quick.

Prediction: Iowa State likely isn’t winning without at least a semblance of a running game. Getting 74 yards against an Oklahoma State defense that spent much of the game loading the line of scrimmage was a start, but that’ll have to be at least doubled Saturday. That could be problematic against a defense that’s allowing 94.0 rushing yards a game, and get this: Oklahoma is one of three teams (Missouri and Iowa are the others) that hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown. OKLAHOMA 30, IOWA STATE 13

FRIDAY’S GAME

Cincinnati (0-1, 2-2) at BYU (0-1, 3-1)

Time, TV, line: 9:15 p.m., ESPN, BYU by 2½

Prediction: If the Bearcats can at least contain BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis’ passing, then they’ve got a very good shot at pulling what would be a minimal road upset. That might be a big ask, considering Slovis completed 30 of 51 passes for 357 yards during last week’s loss against Kansas. CINCINNATI 27, BYU 24.

Saturday’s other Big 12 games

Baylor (0-1, 1-3) at UCF (0-1, 3-1)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., FS1, UCF by 12

Prediction: We haven’t heard anything about Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s job being in jeopardy, but how many people expected his team to be just 1-3 after the first third of the season? Thank goodness Long Island (0-3) was on the schedule, because that 30-7 victory could be the only thing keeping the Bears from being winless after the season’s fifth week. That’s right. Unless something changes quickly, 1-4 is very much in play. UCF 37, BAYLOR 30

No. 24 Kansas (1-0, 4-0) at No. 5 Texas (1-0, 4-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., ABC, Texas by 16½

Prediction: Let’s see, the game is in the Longhorns’ stadium, fans are all revved up about Steve Sarkisian's unbeaten team, and oh by the way, the Longhorns just happen to have a quarterback who could be among the Heisman’s top three finishers. Sure, Kansas is unbeaten, but it’s not like they’ve blown out anyone after a season-opening 31-point win against Missouri State. I don’t see a path to upset in this one, even if Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels has another big game in Austin. Whatever he does, Texas passer Quinn Ewers will do better. TEXAS 41, KANSAS 27

Houston (0-1, 2-2) at Texas Tech (0-1, 1-3)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., FS2, Texas Tech by 10

Prediction: With starting quarterback Tyler Shough sidelined a while, it’s tough to pick Texas Tech. And with Houston’s quarterback being former Red Raider Donovan Smith, are the stars aligning for Dana Holgorsen’s Cougars? That will depend on what kind of rushing game Texas Tech can muster to support backup quarterback Behren Morton. HOUSTON 20, TEXAS TECH 17

Time, TV, line: 7 p.m., ESPN2, TCU by 12

Prediction: Maybe Mountaineers coach Neal Brown was right. Maybe his team won’t finish last in the Big 12 Conference. Maybe, considering his team might be better that we predicted. It’s won three games in a row, as has TCU, which makes this game interesting. If this one was in Morgantown, I’d go with Brown’s team. Since it’s in Fort Worth – that’s a different story. TCU lost against Colorado by three points in the opener, then hasn’t lost. Only because the game is on Horned Frogs turf ... TCU 31, WEST VIRGINIA 28.

