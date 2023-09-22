Peterson's Big 12 predictions: Iowa State football will beat Oklahoma State in a close one

AMES – It really isn’t going out on a limb to predict Saturday’s Iowa State-Oklahoma State game at Jack Trice Stadium will be determined by one score ... and that the winner won’t have more than 10 points ... and that neither team will improve horrific offensive statistics that rank toward the bottom in all of college football.

If you believe what was painfully evident during the non-conference schedule, Saturday’s 3 p.m. game that’s on FS1 will be interesting – but largely because this could be one of those multi-overtime affairs in which two struggling teams battle it out.

I don’t know how else to put it. Both coaches, Matt Campbell and Mike Gundy, have had much better teams at their respective schools. Both certainly have had better offenses. The Cyclones can’t run the football, and the Cowboys split time among three quarterbacks. Here’s a look at where their offenses rank in the 14-team Big 12 Conference:

Scoring: Oklahoma State 13th, Iowa State 14th

Total offense: Oklahoma State 12th, Iowa State 14th

Rushing offense: Oklahoma State 11th, Iowa State 13th

Yards per rush: Oklahoma State 11th, Iowa State 13th

Passing yards: Oklahoma State 12th, Iowa State 13th

Iowa State has better overall special teams and defense. Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins might be the best player on the field. He’s a game-ball candidate, with potential to drop a punt dead at Oklahoma State’s 1-yard line, setting up the possibility for a safety. Two points for the Cyclones in a 2-zip game?

I covered Iowa’s 6-4 victory at Penn State back in the day – in 2004. That game included the Nittany Lions getting two safeties, and the Hawkeyes kicking two field goals. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium could be something like that. Maybe.

Will I be wrong with this paltry-scoring assessment? I hope so.

What’s on the minds of the Register’s text group before 1-2 Iowa State faces 2-1 Oklahoma State in a game that includes the Big 12’s longest-tenured coaches?

Was last week rock-bottom for the offense and the team in general? Maybe it's blind faith, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Cyclones have a strong rebound.

Last Saturday’s disaster at Ohio was one of the worst full games since Campbell became the coach in 2016. Sometimes halves haven’t been good, but for an entire game what happened in that 10-7 loss certainly would be toward the bottom of the 91 Iowa State games he’s coached.

As for a bounce-back in the Big 12 opener, I cannot imagine the offense’s play getting any worse. Opponents have averaged 354.3 yards a game against Oklahoma State’s defense. Strong rebound? Any kind of rebound would be better than last Saturday.

Turn Rocco loose

Does Iowa State's Saturday offensive plan call for Rocco Becht passing more than usual? Possibly, but you're expecting the Air Raid, forget it.

I’m not so sure the offensive line plays any better if there’s a change at quarterback, as some fans have suggested. As for turning Rocco Becht loose – I posed that question earlier this week. After Tuesday’s press conference, Campbell told me an Air Raid offense probably isn’t happening. However, it would not be surprising to see more early-game passing than in the past. Becht completed 6 of 9 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown during the fourth quarter last Saturday. Completions included a 39-yarder to Daniel Jackson and two passes to emerging true freshman tight end Ben Brahmer. The quicker Iowa State went, the better the offense flowed.

Without major improvements, this may be Iowa State’s only real chance at a win.

Saturday is the best opportunity for a Cyclone win, that is true. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Iowa State a 64.1% chance at starting the Big 12 at 1-0 and moving to 2-2 for the season. Two other games in which ESPN favors Iowa State (as of now) are at Baylor (52.8%) and at home against Kansas (60.8%). Otherwise, ESPN says the Cyclones have a 5.2% chance of beating Oklahoma, a 38.7% chance of beating TCU, a 30.6% chance to beat Cincinnati, a 46% chance to beat BYU, a 13.9% chance to beat Texas, and a 21.5% chance against Kansas State. When the schedule came out, we called this a must-win game for the Cyclones. That has not changed, and that’s maybe even amplified after losing two of the first three games.

The Breakdown

Oklahoma State (0-0, 2-1) at Iowa State (0-0, 1-2)

Time, TV, line: 3 p.m., FS1, Iowa State by 2½

Where Iowa State has the edge: Here’s another game in which the defense must win the day for ISU. Jon Heacock’s guys must continue staying alert despite Oklahoma State’s subpar offense. There cannot be a let-up, especially in the top 10 nationally pass defense. Against the rush, the Cyclones could use a confidence-building game before facing the Big 12’s better rushing offenses.

Where Oklahoma State has the edge: Iowa State has the youngest rotation of players in the Big 12, while Oklahoma State counters with the most experienced. While this doesn’t necessarily give the Cowboys an edge, it could be significant. Gundy’s three-quarterback rotation hasn’t been much of a problem for opponents. I’m expecting that continues Saturday.

Prediction: First team to score wins? First team to 10 points wins? Settle in, folks, because this game won’t light up the scoreboard. Get up from the couch and you’re not likely to miss anything – unless it’s a defensive touchdown. The scoring will be low. The outcome will come down to a possession. The game is in Ames. IOWA STATE 10, OKLAHOMA STATE 3.

Saturday’s other Big 12 Conference games

No. 14 Oklahoma (0-0, 3-0) at Cincinnati (0-0, 2-1)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., FOX, Oklahoma by 14½

Prediction: Is Oklahoma for real after beating Arkansas State, SMU and Tulsa by an average of 46.3 points? Cincinnati will be its biggest test yet, not only for the team, but for quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After completing 66 of 80 passes for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns (vs. just one pick), he’s facing a Bearcat defense against whom opponents have passed for just 197.7 yards a game. OKLAHOMA 34, CINCINNATI 20

SMU (2-1) at TCU (1-1, 2-1)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., FS1, TCU by 6½

Prediction: This has upset potential written all over it. SMU, where TCU’s Sonny Dykes once coached, already has faced one of the Big 12’s best two teams – losing at Oklahoma 28-11. Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone is a good one, averaging 266 passing yards a game. He’ll throw all over the field, so how TCU defends that will be a key to the game. That’s not exactly where the Horned Frogs shine, allowing opponents 304 passing yards a game. SMU 37, TCU 34

BYU (0-0, 3-0) at Kansas (0-0, 3-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., ESPN, Kansas by 9½

Prediction: The question is can BYU’s defense slow a Kansas high-energy offense that stars quarterback Jalon Daniels? Maybe a little, but for a game? Daniels has completed 42 of 56 passes for 575 yards in two games after returning from a first-week injury. BYU is only mediocre when it comes to defending the pass, plus this is the Cougars’ first Big 12 Conference game ever – and it’s on the road. Jayhawks fans are jacked for this game. KANSAS 34, BYU 27

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., ESPN+, Texas Tech by 6½

Prediction: “We won’t finish there,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said at Big 12 media days when asked to respond about his team being picked for last place in the 14-team Big 12. He could be right, given that just two conference teams are rated. That leaves the door open for a handful of teams realistically to finish last. The Mountaineers can take a step toward proving their coach right on Saturday, but I just don’t see it, especially since Brown might be starting a backup quarterback. TEXAS TECH 30, WEST VIRGINIA 17

Sam Houston (0-2) at Houston (0-0, 1-2)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., ESPN+, Houston by 12½

Prediction: Excuse me, but Sam Houston hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this season. How many of the other 132 Division I teams haven’t scored a touchdown? Uh, none. Had it not been for three field goals, this woeful team would have no points at all. Thanks to the place-kicker, Sam Houston enters this game with a 1.5 scoring average. HOUSTON 27, SAM HOUSTON 3

No. 6 Texas (0-0, 3-0) at Baylor (0-0, 1-2)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m., ABC, Texas by 15½

Prediction: Even if Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen was playing, which he’s not, Texas would be a heavy favorite. Quinn Ewers has thrown eight touchdown passes against zero interceptions. The talent around him is the best anyone has to offer in this so-so league. Playmakers are everywhere. TEXAS 34, BAYLOR 17

UCF (0-0, 3-0) at Kansas State (0-0, 2-1)

Time, TV, line: 7 p.m., FS1, Kansas State by 6½

Prediction: The Knights can keep the score close if quarterback Timmy McClain, who started the season as the backup, has another big game. Against Villanova last week, McClain completed 20 of 28 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 44 yards. My hunch is that coach Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats will shake off whatever may have lingered after a 30-27 loss against Missouri – assuming quarterback Will Howard is relatively close to 100 percent. He was limping after injuring a leg in the Big 12-SEC matchup. KANSAS STATE 30, UCF 24

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on X @RandyPete

