Peterson: Thoughts on Iowa State basketball blowout include big games from Lipsey, Momcilovic

AMES – Tamin Lipsey spent the summer working on his shot. He was in the gym at the crack of dawn. He was there when the sun went down. He was there at all times between.

After two games, that determination to his shot and the Iowa State team on which he starts, is paying off. After two games, the most recent of which was Thursday’s 102-47 victory against Lindenwood at Hilton Coliseum, Lipsey’s shooting improvement is proven by the statistics:

The former Ames High School star made 8 of his 11 shots and scored 21 points before departing for good with 7 minutes to play Thursday, including 1 of 2 from three-point range. On Monday against Green Bay, he was 4-of-8 (including 2-for-2 from deep), en route to 12 points.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives to the basket over Lindenwood forward David Ware (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

**

Buzzer-beating shots are getting to be Milan Momcilovic’s thing.

He did it with an off-balance bank shot from right of the basket in the opener. He did it again Thursday with a fall-away basket at the top of the key, with just a couple seconds left. He’s got to have one of the softest, hard-to-defend step-back shots in the Big 12.

The 6-foot-8 freshman had 11 first-half points, and his baskets included making a three-pointer, a mid-range basket, and a basket from just outside the paint. Yeah, the dude has game.

For the game, he scored 17 points, on 7 of 12 shooting. He made baskets from everywhere on the floor.

**

And blowouts continued

Who’s got next, during this Iowa State men’s basketball early-season romp past non-conference opponents that, so far, have been outclassed in every way possible?

That’d be Idaho State, at noon Sunday, and maybe the Bengals will give the talented Cyclones some competition. They certainly haven’t had it yet. And by the way, Evan Eustachy is an Idaho State assistant. He’s the son of former Iowa State coach Larry Eustachy.

Iowa State's Hason Ward scraps for the ball against Lindenwood

The Cyclones have beaten their first two opponents by a combined 187-91, including Thursday night at Hilton Coliseum, and Monday’s 85-44 breeze against Green Bay.

According to the Ken Pom ratings Thursday, Lindenwood was 354, Green Bay was 351, and Idaho State, Sunday’s opponent at Hilton, 293.

**

Otzelberger wanted paint points, he got them

That’s an area where Otzelberger told reporters Wednesday would be a focal point in practices before Thursday’s game.

His team got 21 points from within the lane in the opener, but he felt that number could rise, considering the players he has that are capable of scoring at the rim.

“We feel we have more guys that can get in there with the dribble or by posting a smaller guy,” the coach said. “By getting in there, we believe that’s going to create more wide-open three-point opportunities, or a chance for us to get to the foul line.”

The Cyclones got it. That's from where 50 of the points came.

**

The tempo and intensity got better and better

Impressive Thursday night included the Cyclones not being satisfied with an unsurmountable lead midway through the second half.

They scored 20 of the 22 points in building a 77-31 lead with 10 minutes to play. They did it with defense leading to fast-breaking offense.

Iowa State’s rebounding made it such that Lindenwood got just one shot during this impressive 7-minute stretch. From there, the Cyclones’ speed, nifty ball-handling and shooting took over.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: Iowa State men blowout their second opponent in a row