Peterson: Thoughts about Iowa State basketball roaring to its ninth win of the season

AMES – You expected something other than a blowout when teams from opposite ends of the important NET basketball ratings converge? Silly you.

The Iowa State men played well during most of Sunday’s 96-58 victory against Florida A&M at Hilton Coliseum. It was the Cyclones’ 25th non-conference home victory in a row, and it came just as easy (if not easier) than many of the others.

That’s to be expected in a game that matched the NET’s No. 6 team against the NET’s No. 330 (of 362).

When we previously met ... Iowa State beat Prairie View A&M 107-56 on Dec. 10. Then came finals week. Then Sunday’s blowout against a team that lost by 36 against Iowa on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger’s team has won nine of its 11 games. Non-conference games against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21 and against New Hampshire at noon on New Year’s Eve remain before the 18-game grind of opponents that form the nation’s best college basketball conference.

That’d be the Big 12, first up being Jan. 8 at Oklahoma. The Sooners are 10-0.

Iowa State's Tre King scores an easy basket during Sunday's victory against Florida A&M at Hilton Coliseum.

Sunday, Tre King had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in 23 minutes. Four other players scored 10 points or more, including Tamin Lipsey with 19, but there's more.

Lipsey's total came thanks in part to a career-best five three-point baskets. His vow to shoot everyday during the summer is paying dividends.

"That’s big for him, because teams can’t sag on him anymore," said Milan Momcilovic. "He put a lot of work into it in the off-season. It’s paying off now."

And speaking of the Big 12 . . .

Let’s re-visit just where teams from that conference sat heading into Sunday’s games. Six were included in Ken Pom’s first 25 -- No. 1 Houston, fifth-ranked BYU, 11th-ranked Kansas, No. 14 Baylor, 17th-rated Iowa State and No. 9 Oklahoma.

The Cyclones face four of those six, either at home or on the road, during the month of January.

See why it’s a grind?

There’s no possessions off against competition like that.

What must be improved on before heading to Oklahoma?

"It's more than one specific thing," Otzelberger said. "It’s really not having lapses – not having one play that doesn’t go our way, turn into a second play. More than one specific area, I’d love it if we rebounded better than what we are, I'd love it if our ball pressure was more consistent, but I’d say instead of one isolated thing -- it’s a mental focus to get to what’s next, regardless what happens to us in a game."

Rust after seven days off for final exams? Let’s go with whatever is rust’s opposite.

Tamin Lipsey shoots a runner during Sunday's big victory against Florida A&M at Hilton Coliseum.

By halftime Sunday, King and Lipsey each had 11 points during the Cyclones’ 44-24 lead. Keshon Gilbert had eight.

Impressive about the first half was 6 of 10 from beyond the three-point arc. That’s spectacular, even if you’re playing a game of H-O-R-S-E, and so was this: Iowa State made 10 of its 20 three-point shots for the game.

Lipsey was 5-for-7. Jackson Paveletzke was 3 of 4 off the bench.

That’s a ton better from beyond the arc than Iowa State shot during Otzelberger’s first two season as the coach.

"When we shoot like that, we win games," King said.

Rust factor? No way.

Possibly losing focus, with lesser opponents so close to opening conference play?

Again, no way.

"For most teams in the country, yes, but we’re not like most teams," King said. "A lot of teams are distracted --ready to go home for the holidays. Our guys have done a good job staying in our routine and keeping with our daily habits."

