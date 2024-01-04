Peterson: There's no reason to think Iowa State football can't keep trending positively

Some sports journalists call this “the obit,” a season-ending wrap-up story about a team that we cover throughout the season. The term pre-dated me, believe it or not, but in this case and with deep respect to the wonderful journos I’ve done my best to follow, I’m switching this one up a little.

In Iowa State football’s season-ending instance, this is about a rebirth – the continued progress of a program that has the personnel to keep trending positively when the Big 12 re-defines itself (some would say for the worse) in 2024.

I say this despite the team’s 10-point loss in the Liberty Bowl against a Memphis team that, quite honestly, was better than I, and possibly even the Cyclones, thought it would be.

Record-setting quarterback Rocco Becht is back. Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins return to lead a receiver position that again should be very good. Tight end Ben Brahmer is a returning star tight end.

Jarrod Hufford’s social media announcement Monday means the entire starting offensive line returns. That’s 90 starts among them, a positive no matter how you cut it. We all saw how badly the Cyclone linemen were out-strategized during the bowl game, but for the most part I’d call their 2023 play under new position coach Ryan Clanton an upgrade from the previous season. Running it back for 2024 should produce even more improvement.

The return of freshman All-American quarterback Rocco Becht is one of many reasons Iowa State football should continue to have success in 2024.

The defense is loaded with young players who played significantly – including six freshmen who started against Memphis and eight who started during the season.

With the biggest parts of the offense returning, especially in the passing game, Iowa State should throw the ball more, particularly earlier in games. Treat every game like it’s the month of November, when Matt Campbell’s program usually is at its best.

Maybe recruit a transfer portal running back to complement super freshman Abu Sama and high-end recruit Dylan Lee, who plans to enroll for the spring semester. Scour Jamie Kohl’s kicking campers for another Chase Contreraz, add some depth to the secondary, and yes, Campbell’s program should be as good as last season and probably better.

Turning 4-8 and 1-8 Big 12 into 7-6 and 6-3 Big 12 was a major one-season turnaround, but it could have been even more significant had huge letdowns against Ohio and Memphis not happened.

“The future is as bright as it wants to be,” Campbell said after the 36-26 Liberty Bowl loss. “What you saw this year was a young team grow every step of the way. Even though we didn’t get the win, it’s been an opportunity for us to grow forward. Where we are, what’s coming back, the foundation of the team − I think it’s as rock solid as it’s been.”

Let’s look at reasons 2024 can be better, starting with every team’s most important position

Becht set an Iowa State record for passing yards in a game by completing 22 of 38 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns vs. Memphis. A freshman All-American, the Floridian quickly became the face of the program, not only with his actions on the field but also with his humility and front-and-center rapport with reporters after victories and losses.

“There’s always room to get better, and I feel like I could have been better,” he said shortly after the Memphis loss. “The offensive coaches give me a good opportunity.”

Running back Abu Sama had a breakout freshman season. There's no reason the Iowa State star can't be even better in 2024.

A by-the-numbers look at the statistics proves just how young Campbell’s eighth Iowa State team was:

RUSHING YARDS: Returning 49.9%, departing 50.1%

PASSING YARDS: Returning 100%, departing 0%

RECEIVING YARDS: Returning 86.7%, departing 13.3%

SCORING: Returning 51.0%, departing: 49.0%

TACKLES: Returning 72.7%, departing: 27.3%

SACKS: Returning 100%, departing 0%

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Returning 86.3%, departing: 13.7%

“I know that we wouldn’t have won football games had that (young) group not been ready to play,” Campbell said. “It’s remarkable. It’s a lot of credit to those young men − a lot of credit to our coaching staff. And you have to remember that’s a group that was put together not through a perfect (2022) season a year ago.

“There was adversity, and it certainly wasn’t our finest season coming off of it. To be able to recruit a group of guys like that, that stand for what this program has stood for, and to be ready to play, it’s remarkable."

Best and worst

BEST GAME: The Cyclones’ 42-35 victory in ankle-deep snow at Kansas State was their seventh win of the season and sixth against the Big 12. The oddity of this game was that Iowa State had 488 yards on just 35 plays – and ran zero plays in the red zone.

BEST STAFF CHANGE DECISION: Nate Scheelhaase moving to offensive coordinator added a breath of fresh air to what had been sometimes-predictable play-calling. Iowa State averaged 26.2 points a game this season, up a touchdown-a-game. That’s a significant stat, considering the 2022 team lost six times by seven points or less.

BEST PLAY: Talk about setting the tempo – Abu Sama’s 71-yard, first-play touchdown run through the snow set established momentum in the Cyclones’ 42-35 win in Snowmageddon. The true freshman from Southeast Polk got huge blocks from tight ends Ben Brahmer and Easton Dean as well as left tackle James Neal during what was the first of Sama’s three long TD runs.

BEST QUOTE: “You look out there sometimes and you’ve got to do a double take to see who’s playing.” – Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, talking about the young players he coaches.

Iowa State's Jeremiah Cooper, seen here returning an interception for a touchdown against UNI, tied for fifth nationally with five interceptions.

BEST 2023 PLAYERS: Quarterback Rocco Becht on offense, whose highlights include breaking Iowa State season records and becoming a freshman All-American, and safety Jeremiah Cooper on defense, after finishing tied for fifth in the nation with five interceptions and leading a team that picked off 16.

WORST LOSS: Iowa State averaged just 1.7 yards per rush during a 10-7 loss at Ohio, when multiple Cyclones had some kind of stomach illness. Chase Contreraz missed a 37-yard field goal with 7½ minutes left. Quarterback Rocco Becht (who threw up in a trash can outside the locker room at halftime) said the team used this horrendous game as motivation for the rest of the season.

WORST DECISIONS: Iowa State players caught in the sports gambling investigation despite knowing the NCAA had rules against it. Archaic rules? Sure, but rules are rules.

WORST PLAY: Becht and Higgins combined for many entertaining plays during 2023, but something that happened in the second quarter against Kansas definitely wasn’t one of them. A read route, Becht anticipated Higgins going one way, but the receiver went another. The result? A 50-yard pick-six by Ra’Mello Dotson in the Jayhawks' one-score victory.

WORST STATISTIC: Zero yards rushing on 20 carries against a Memphis defense that allowed opponents an average of 155.3 yards a game. Sama’s final total was 12 carries for four yards. Becht carried eight times for negative-4 yards. Lost sack yardage figured into that total.

WORST GAME: After being a 10½-point favorite? Three words: The Liberty Bowl.

What’s next?

The 2024 season opens against North Dakota on Aug. 31 at Jack Trice Stadium. Then it’s Sept. 7 at Iowa, and back home Sept. 21 against Arkansas State. After that? The Cyclones host Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and UCF, and travel to Houston, Kansas, Utah and West Virginia. The Cyclones will not play BYU, Arizona, TCU, Colorado, Oklahoma State or Arizona State in Big 12 action.

When will the 2024 conference schedule be released? Sometime in January, I’ve heard.

And finally, this from Campbell

“At some point, we’ll be able to sit back and reflect on this season. I think what’s been done has been nothing short of incredible. The guys that have stood up and played meaningful snaps − their ability to be ready when their number was called − that to me has been what’s remarkable about this season. It started obviously in May for us, when some of the challenges that can come with a football season came up.

“That really put the onus on a lot of young guys to step up and be ready when their number was called. We had the courage and the commitment from our leadership – our coaching staff and our seniors. They were great givers ... they had the ability to inspire people around them.”

