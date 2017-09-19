Peterson to Saints, Glennon to Bears among worst of big NFL offseason mistakes

Offseason personnel mistakes have already become clear just two weeks into the 2017 NFL season. Looking at you, Saints (Adrian Peterson), Bears (Mike Glennon) and Giants (Brandon Marshall).

Oops!

Whether it's simply a bad fit, overpaying for a player or a veteran whose performance has plummeted far sooner than expected, mistakes made in 2017 offseason personnel acquisitions have started manifesting themselves just two weeks into the 2017 regular season.

Some general managers have already parted ways with players who simply didn't work out, while others have their fingers crossed hoping the lack of early returns stems more from growing pains in new surroundings.

Here are the top 10 talent decisions that have raised this question: What were they thinking?!?

1. Chicago Bears QB Mike Glennon

How acquired: Free agency (Tampa Bay)

What were they thinking? Chicago was in need of a veteran quarterback after releasing Jay Cutler. And while officially tendering a three-year, $45 million contract last March, this has essentially become a one-year, $16 million deal for Glennon after the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick. Even so, the Bears grossly overpaid for a player who wasn't going to command that lofty salary from even the most QB-starved franchise in free agency. Glennon, who was demoralized after the Trubisky selection, hasn't proven worth the cash so far, either, although injuries at wide receiver, running back and along the offensive line have equally contributed to Chicago's 0-2 start.

Outlook: Despite committing three turnovers in Sunday’s 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay, embattled coach John Fox is sticking with Glennon as his starter entering Week 3's home game against Pittsburgh. But should the Bears keep losing — and there’s scant reason to believe they won't — getting Trubisky playing time to prepare him for 2018 becomes paramount even if Fox and general manager Ryan Pace won’t necessarily be around to see it first-hand.

2. New Orleans Saints RB Adrian Peterson

How acquired: Free agency (Minnesota)

What were they thinking? This pairing made little sense when Peterson surprisingly signed before the draft. It looks even worse now. Peterson, who proclaimed last week that he "didn't sign up for nine snaps" like in the opener against Minnesota, should have known his role would be limited and the days as a 20-plus carry running back were over at age 32. Peterson has become a third-string option behind Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara, both of whom are far better in the passing game. If coach Sean Payton had a specific plan to utilize Peterson effectively, he hasn't shown it yet. Peterson has 14 carries for 44 yards in two games. Not that Payton should be blamed other than for signing off on the acquisition. Peterson looks like a pedestrian rusher (at best) compared to his Hall of Fame-worthy prime.

Outlook: As I wrote last week, Peterson should strongly consider immediate retirement or encourage a parting of the ways rather than letting his frustration build weekly on the Saints sideline.

3. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt

How acquired: Free agency (Los Angeles Rams)

What were they thinking? When they couldn't agree on a price to re-sign Terrelle Pryor, the Browns instead turned to Britt with a four-year, $32.5 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed. So far, that cash has purchased the Browns almost as many drops from Britt (one) as catches (two).

Outlook: In his defense, Britt is playing with a rookie quarterback and trying to master a new offensive system. He better get up to speed quick, as the Browns need Britt to pick up the slack left by the absence of fellow wideout Corey Coleman, who is out for an extended period of time following surgery to repair a broken hand.

4. Denver Broncos (former Browns) quarterback Brock Osweiler

How acquired: Houston traded Osweiler and two draft picks (2017 sixth-rounder and 2018 second-rounder) to Cleveland for Osweiler and a 2017 fourth-round selection.

What were they thinking? The main purpose for the Browns wasn't upgrading their traditionally weak quarterbacking. It was acquiring an extra second-round choice even at the cost of having to assume Osweiler’s 2017 guaranteed base salary of $16 million. Nobody knows whether that pick will pan out. But we do know that, by keeping Osweiler through the final preseason cuts rather than releasing him following the second-round drafting of DeShone Kizer, the Browns took away valuable practice and exhibition-game reps from their younger quarterbacks who have more upside. The Browns also are on the hook for $15 million-plus after being unable to find a trade partner willing to assume some of Osweiler’s salary.

