Peterson: A respite for Iowa State basketball on Saturday vs. Oklahoma State? No way.

AMES – This week has been a classic example of what can and will happen in the nation’s best men’s basketball conference.

No. 2 Houston – lost against Iowa State 57-53

No. 3 Kansas – lost against UCF 65-60

No. 9 Oklahoma – lost against TCU 80-71

Outcomes like this will be common throughout the Big 12 season. Bring your A-game, or else.

Iowa State's Rob Jones has motivation for Saturday's 5 p.m. game against Oklahoma State at Hilton Coliseum.

That pertains to everyone, including Iowa State. T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones go from defeating the nation’s lone unbeaten to hosting Oklahoma State (0-2, 8-7) at 5 p.m. Saturday inside Hilton Coliseum.

“It’s college basketball all-around,” Iowa State post player Rob Jones said Thursday. “Four of the top five teams all losing on the road? That just goes to show you college basketball has come a long way with the new NIL rules and all sorts of stuff like that.

“Everybody’s allowed to bring their talent up a level. It’s showing all across the nation.”

There are few, if any, weak spots in the Big 12, where Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas State are the only league unbeatens, and where 17th-ranked BYU is 0-2.

A respite for Iowa State during Saturday’s ESPN2 game against Oklahoma State after defeating Houston? Unlikely, especially if there’s any hint of a letdown.

No one’s expecting another 14-0 Cyclones lead to start Saturday’s game, but everything else is attainable against a team that’s lost against nationally ranked Baylor in overtime and against Texas Tech by 15.

The Cowboys have been a bit of a Hilton Coliseum menace since Otzelberger became the Cyclones’ coach. His teams are 0-2 against the Cowboys at Hilton, losing 53-36 in 2022 and 64-56 last season. ISU has beaten the other legacy Big 12 teams at home during that stretch.

That, by the way, was a point Jones and the other veterans made sure newcomers knew shortly after the most recent game.

“We told them as soon as the Houston game was over that our next goal is to beat a team we have yet to beat on our court,” Jones said. “Making sure that we maintain our standard of not losing on our home court is important.

“The nice part about this specific game, is that we have ... that extra bit of motivation.”

Jones spoke with reporters after practice Thursday. Aside from the next game, many of us wondered about Damian Dunn’s flagrant foul with 3 minutes left in the first half in the Houston game. Jones made both free throws. That’s the payback option he chose on a night he knew the outcome would be decided by one or two decisions.

“You retaliate after a foul like that, then you don’t get the benefit of the foul,” he said. “If you retaliate at all, it’s a foul going both ways. They cancel each other out.

“In a game like that, all those free throws, and all those extra opportunities help. Those two points I was able to score from that opportunity was very helpful.

“Don’t give them free points. Take the foul move on.”

That didn’t surprise Otzelberger.

“He understands the focus that he needs to keep, and how important he is to our team,” the coach said. “He’s our enforcer. He’s our hard-hat guy. He’s that guy, but he also understands there’s a way you have to utilize that to your advantage - channel it, and not have it work against you.

“He does a really good job bringing that fight, without crossing the line.”

Otzelberger, who has never had an Iowa State technical foul, was as amped up on the sidelines for that game as I’ve seen him in a while. He, too, however, knows where that line is.

“It’s important your guys know the level of enthusiasm you need to have,” he said. “When you play a team that has a reputation of being the more physical team and kind of coming in and taking it to you, it’s important that we take it to them and set the tone.”

That will be the plan Saturday, too, during a game and in a conference where anything can and will happen.

