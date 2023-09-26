Peterson: Register's Iowa State text group feeling hopeful, can't get enough of Rocco Becht

Iowa State’s 422 yards during Saturday’s victory against Oklahoma State was its most in a Big 12 Conference victory since getting 541 yards against TCU in 2021. The 348 passing yards were the Cyclones’ most in a conference success since Brock Purdy threw for 372 against Kansas in 2019.

A proverbial offensive explosion during Saturday’s 34-27 victory at Jack Trice Stadium? From what we’ve seen lately, that’s a firm yes.

Hey, if a team positions more defenders than usual near the line of scrimmage – then by all means, throw it. That’s what Rocco Becht faced, then executed so well during the Cyclones’ conference-opening game.

That’s one of the first things coach Matt Campbell mentioned after Becht’s breakout performance against a defense that frequently dared him to throw.

“Ten guys in the box the entire game,” was the way Campbell put it after his team evened its record at 2-2.

“We knew he could do that. No doubt about it,” said Jaylin Noel, who caught eight passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. “We’ve seen it in practice. We saw it in a game last week at Ohio – in the fourth quarter.

“What he did (Saturday) should give everyone confidence that we can throw the football.”

What did the Register’s Iowa State text group say while sounding off on a game the Cyclones desperately needed to win?

Amazing what a win can do for a fan base. I'm encouraged. Still would like to see a running attack take some pressure off the pass. I think Oklahoma is beatable, but State's going to have to hit on all cylinders.

Jack Trice Stadium was celebratory after Saturday’s game. We walked to our cars around 9 p.m. after finishing up, and many fans were still hanging out, tailgating. I get your point about the running game, but it’s tough to run against an entire defense that, for some reason, was geared to stop the rush. Once Oklahoma State played more traditional defense during the fourth quarter, the Cyclones ran the ball better – nine carries for 30 yards. That was mostly by Eli Sanders, who played after Cartevious Norton suffered what Campbell called a stinger late during the first quarter. As for Oklahoma being beatable at home – I presume you’re recalling Cyclones 38, Sooners 31 in 2017. That’s the day backup quarterback Kyle Kempt beat Baker Mayfield.

Hugely pleased and now more hopeful. Eli Sanders looks hopeful, too. Offensive line still a big concern.

I actually thought the line played all right, considering Oklahoma State’s defense was geared to stop the rush. When the defense loosened up a bit in the fourth quarter, Sanders showed some flash and dash. He even caught a couple passes during the game. Campbell has praised all the running backs since the start of practice. Sanders had good carries after Norton went out, Abu Sama has had big gains throughout the season, and Carson Hansen got valuable reps Saturday. Yes, it’s a work in progress, but at least we saw progress Saturday.

Brendan Black was the best lineman on the field. On his first two plays, he drilled the linebacker back 10 yards, and the next play was a pancake block. I see all-Big 12 in his future.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder came ready to play, from The Bolles School in Yulee, Florida. He was very good Saturday, especially considering it was the first time he’s been in a game, according to participation lists. Sanders broke a 14-yard through-the-middle run against the Cowboys, so that’s a plus. Iowa State is looking to fortify inside blocking positions, where center Jim Bonifas and guard Jarrod Hufford have been the catalysts. Jake Remsburg will add additional help when he’s eligible Oct. 14 at Cincinnati.

I think Rocco has a chance to be a special QB. He's looking much more confident and comfortable with every game he plays. In some ways, he reminds me of Brock Purdy.

I like it that Rocco Becht now has become just Rocco – kind of like when Breece Hall became just Breece and when Matt Campbell became CMC. I’m not going there with the comparisons to the guy who became statistically the best quarterback in Iowa State history. That’s not fair to Rocco; Purdy’s supporting cast was more experienced. And Bech-tober, as multiple text-group members wondered? Let’s hold off on that for a while.

Too many running plays up the middle.

Iowa State rushed a season-high 34 times, three more than against Iowa. Of those rushes Saturday, 23 were listed “middle” on the Cyclones’ postgame statistics. Twice on third-and-short situations, middle rushes were called. Sanders gained a yard on the first third down, and Becht was stopped at the line of scrimmage on the second. Regardless where rushes ends up going, the running game is still averaging just 83.3 yards a game and 2.9 yards per rush. There’s work to be done – middle, right and left.

Nice to see Chase Contreraz make his field goals.

That wonderful bounce-back performance included successes from 51 and 46 yards, a Saturday after missing from 47 and 37 yards. Who is the real Chase Contreraz? I’ll go with the one who became the sixth player in FBS this season to make multiple 50-yard field goals. I’ll lean more toward last Saturday than the previous Saturday.

Competition gets much tougher from here on out.

You're right, starting with Saturday’s 6 p.m. game in Norman, where Oklahoma is a 20-point favorite. I don't see Vegas favoring Iowa State in any remaining games. But we all recall (or attended) the 2017 game at Oklahoma − in which the Sooners were a four-touchdown favorite. That ended up a monumental day for the Cyclones.

First fun game to watch in a long time. Maybe there is hope.

While there’s hope to improve on last season, there’s also a great opportunity to prepare for the future. A total of 13 true freshmen have played during the first four games. One, linebacker Jack Sadowsky, starts. I’d say there’s plenty of hope for Matt Campbell’s program.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register.

