Peterson: Register's Iowa State text group has serious concerns about the offense

This much we know about an Iowa State football team that’s 1-2 heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against 2-1 Oklahoma State at Jack Trice Stadium:

The Cyclones’ offense is broken. Puzzle pieces are strewn throughout wherever offensive puzzles are assembled. The line pass-blocks better than it run-blocks, yet the run-pass opportunities hover closely to that 50-50 balance coaches, including Matt Campbell, covet.

Is it too simplistic to wonder if more passing plays and fewer rushing plays might shake something loose, at least until this program proves it can be a legitimate threat again to rush the football?

More: Peterson: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was blunt with postgame comments after Ohio loss

More: Iowa State football mailbag: Where do the Cyclones go from here after a loss to Ohio?

The plan during the non-conference season hasn’t worked. What’s wrong with temporarily tossing the 50-50 part of the playbook out the window? Become a pass-happy, up-tempo team. Play to the strength of the line. Until they figure out a running game that’s 123rd nationally.

Of 167 plays against Northern Iowa, Iowa and Ohio, 81 have been rushes and 86 have been passes. If the current rushing average of 86.3 yards a game maintains throughout a season that now consists of nine Big 12 games in a row, that would be Iowa State’s worst since at least the 1950s.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has a situation on his hands. The Cyclones' rushing game is among the worst in all of college football.

So come out throwing during the first couple of possessions against Mike Gundy’s team Saturday. If it works, then keep it up. If it doesn’t work, then go back to being close to balanced. Is there really anything to lose?

As usual after games, we went to the Register’s loyal Iowa State text group for their questions, thoughts and opinions. Here’s a sampling:

Turn Rocco loose. He’s accurate. He’s got a good football IQ. He hasn't made mistakes. I don't count either interception (against Ohio) as his fault.

More: Peterson: Iowa State must rebound quickly from its embarrassing rushing effort vs. Ohio

The redshirt freshman has been solid in his first season as the starter. Against Iowa, he overthrew some receivers. Saturday against Ohio, he had a receiver slip during what ended up being an interception. That mistake was not on the quarterback. His 61.7% completion rate is about in the middle of Big 12 quarterbacks, so that’s good for a rookie starter. He looks to be a fearless runner, too. He just needs some time. Neither of the losses is on the Cyclones’ quarterback, that’s for sure.

Plant an early seed

You suggestion seems valid. Take some downfield shots during the first few possessions to possibly loosen up the defense. Becht’s most recent fourth quarter included completing 6 of 9 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Two of the completions were of 19 and 39 yards to Daniel Jackson. Start the game like that, get into a quick-tempo rhythm that’s been successful with Campbell’s program, and see where that takes you.

A performance like Saturday’s could have been expected in CMC’s first season. But in Year No. 8?

Actually, Iowa State finished that 2016 with better statistics than the Cyclones had at Ohio. Most notably was offense, and especially rushing. In his first season, Campbell’s team averaged 162.8 rushing yards a game and 4.3 yards per rush. Saturday, the Cyclones mustered 38 rushing yards, and 1.7 yards a rush. Let’s not forget that the 2016 team included David Montgomery, Mike Warren, Joel Lanning and Kene Nwangwu as lead rushers. At times, they created their own holes. Montgomery and Nwangwu are in the NFL.

A field goal going over the upright is not reviewable. That is exactly when it should be reviewable.

Or how about this: How about extending the uprights? I covered the Cyclones in the 2001 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Alabama won 14-13, after refs claimed Tony Yelk’s 47-yard field-goal attempt with 38 seconds to play wasn’t good. That kick also went above the upright, and that call also looked very iffy on TV replays. I asked for an official comment from the refs, but they were long gone by the time the media’s pool reporter could get to them. "I thought it was good," Yelk said after the game. "It was tough to tell. I wish we could have it back.” Yes, history repeats.

Nowhere to go but up, right?

Absolutely. Oklahoma State, which lost 33-7 at home against South Alabama on Saturday, is beatable, especially at Jack Trice Stadium. I assume the Cyclones won’t be as lethargic and lacking of urgency in the Big 12 opener. They’ll rally after one of the worst performances in a long time, is the assumption.

It has been a rough 12 months: gambling charges, which in many ways has nullified the '5-star' culture' tag; offensive struggles, so many close losses, and now the team not 'wanting it' as much as Ohio.

That’s a lot for any team to handle in such a short amount of time, but for a team as young as Iowa State? That’s tough. New assistant coaches, including a different offensive coordinator, also are part of Cyclones football 2023. Campbell saying Ohio wanted this game more than his team was very revealing – and concerning. It was also evident to people watching the game.

I believe at this point we need to utilize what little strengths the offense has: Pass to TE and WRs more. Go full Air Raid – air raid lite at least.

Iowa State's Cartevious Norton has had tough going in trying to run the football this season.

Air Raid Lite; I like it. Something must be done to open up the rushing game. Maybe it’s Air Raid Lite starring Jaylin Noel, Dimitri Stanley, Jayden Higgins, a tight end of your choosing – and, of course, Rocco Becht. Bring it on.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on X @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: How about an Air Raid to shake loose Iowa State's offense?