Peterson: The Register's Iowa State text group is impressed with Rocco Becht's leadership

Matt Campbell talked about Rocco Becht’s leadership a time or two after Saturday night’s loss at Oklahoma. High praise for a redshirt freshman, indeed, and especially for a player who didn’t even play much the previous season.

Some of that goes along with being the quarterback – the most visible position on the team. Some of that also includes what goes on outside the normal view of fans – like how Becht handled throwing what turned into a pick-six during the game’s third play.

He didn’t pout. He didn’t get into a noticeable blame game. I watched him interact on the sidelines after the interception. That binoculars observation didn’t last long, because he was right back on the field. What I saw was a young quarterback interacting with the linemen and receivers – propping them up and being the team leader that’s he’s becoming.

Later during the first half, when Iowa State’s defense was on the field, I noticed Becht and Jaylin Noel pointing out some things on the play card that dangles from CMC’s hip. Talk about a guy who knows his stuff. That’s Rocco the Leader.

“He throws the pick-six, and he comes right back and goes right down the field to make it 7-7,” Campbell said in the postgame interview room. “Then (the score) goes 14-7, and he comes right back and, man, we make it 14-14.

“I thought he did a really great job in the first half in the moment ... These are growth opportunities for a young guy like Rocco. What I love is that the first guy leading on the sideline was Rocco Becht. Whether he was leading the defense or the offense, that guy was the first guy speaking. That’s what leaders do.

“They lead when it’s going really well, and they lead when it doesn’t go well. I appreciate that about Rocco. He’ll grow and get better.”

More: Peterson: Even in blowout loss, there were some Iowa State positives at Oklahoma

Many among the Register’s Iowa State text group noticed those qualities during the Cyclones’ 50-20 loss against a Sooners team that’s up to 12th in the ratings. What else did they mention on the day after Iowa State’s records fell to 1-1 in the Big 12 and 2-3 overall?

Iowa State had 150 yards rushing with some success around the edges. Let's do that more. It tires the linebackers and linemen, and might actually make the middle of the field a little softer for dive plays and passes over the middle.

And it might just tame that edge rush, which Oklahoma intensified during most of the last half. I liked Abu Sama and Eli Sanders doing their thing around the edges. They’re speedy. The more experience they get doing that, the better for Iowa State now and in the future. As for loosening up the middle – absolutely. Success around the edges could force the front seven to spread themselves out on the field. That could lead to receivers running into open spaces for quick quarterback tosses. It all starts with having success around the edge – and then staying with it. Will we see that during Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Jack Trice Stadium against TCU?

I want to read comments from Abu Sama. He’s part of the future of this team. Why don’t you interview him?

More: Podcast: A decent start, then nothing as Iowa State football falls hard at Oklahoma

Glad you asked. With Iowa State starting so few seniors – and we’ve talked to most of them multiple times – yeah, I’d like to speak to Sama, too. And to linebacker Jack Sadowsky and tight end Ben Brahmer and offensive guard Brendan Black, as well. They’re true freshmen and the future of this team. But ... Campbell doesn’t allow true freshmen to talk to reporters before or after games. I’d say a majority of the coaches nationwide don’t allow true freshmen to talk to the media. I may be wrong, but the last Iowa State true freshman football player I can recall interviewing was Allen Lazard, who at the time played for Paul Rhoads.

Those freshmen were interviewed throughout their high school careers; they know how to deal with reporters. Yes, I’ve broached the topic with CMC. He knows my thoughts on this.

Where did the offense go in the second half?

By the numbers: Iowa State ran 36 plays for 170 yards during a first half in which Oklahoma led 40-20. The Cyclones ran 28 plays during the final two quarters for 82 yards. Here’s the yards by quarter: 47, 123, 35 and 47. Why the downturn? The Sooners turned up the defense to an intensity the offensive line did not handle. There were times Iowa State had a tailback, a blocking back and two tight ends on the field at the same time. That additional blocking wasn’t much of a Sooners deterrent.

Is it going to be a one-step-forward and two-steps-back type of season the rest of the way?

More: Mailbag: What's wrong with the Iowa State football team's defense?

Let’s split that question into the offense and defense. I’d say the offense took a step forward against Oklahoma State and maintained its position against a much better Oklahoma team in Norman. What happens Saturday against TCU, which lost 24-21 against positive-trending West Virginia? The Mountaineers rushed for 201 yards against the Horned Frogs, so how about this: If Iowa State’s offense plays well against TCU, that’d be 1½ steps forward and a half-step back? As for the defense – I’m not expecting another step back.

Iowa State, plain and simple, was beaten by a better team.

Don’t overthink the obvious: Oklahoma is better than Iowa State. And older. The Cyclones started nine sophomores and freshmen, while the Sooners started four. Iowa State started two freshmen. Oklahoma State zippo.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: Rocco Becht is becoming a leader of Iowa State football