Peterson ranked as 2nd-best RB taken in 1st round since 2000

In 2021, drafting a running back in the first round isn’t a very popular thing to do. However, not very long ago, running back was still a premium position.

Bryan DeArdo over at CBS Sports ranked the best running backs taken in the first round since 2000.

Former Viking Adrian Peterson, who the team drafted seventh in 2007, came in second behind only LaDainian Tomlinson.

Here’s what DeArdo wrote about Peterson:

The fifth-leading rusher in NFL history, Peterson is a three-time rushing champion and member of the NFL’s All-2010s Team. In 2012, “AD” was named league MVP after rushing for 2,097 yards, the second-highest total in NFL history. In 2015, Peterson became the second-oldest player in league history to lead the NFL in rushing. At age 36, the future Hall of Famer is hoping to land on a Super Bowl contender for the 2021 season.

It’s worth noting that there’s only one player in the top-10 on this list that was drafted in the last decade. That was Mark Ingram who was drafted 28th overall in 2011 by the Saints.

The position certainly has changed. With that being said, there were two running backs taken in the first round this year, so maybe we’re seeing a bit of a comeback of running back value in the draft.