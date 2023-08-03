Peterson: Questions at Iowa State media day will range from gambling to winning close games

AMES – We’ll ask questions about gambling – specifically, how it pertains to the quarterback position – at Iowa State’s annual football media day Friday morning. We’ll ask about returning starter Hunter Dekkers, who is away from fall camp “so he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge,” according to his legal team.

We’ll ask which quarterback – Rocco Becht, J.J. Kohl or Tanner Hughes – goes into coach Matt Campbell’s eighth fall camp as QB1, and what it's like to have the most inexperienced quarterback room in the Big 12 Conference.

We’ll ask how many players (if any) might be unavailable for the Sept. 2 season-opening game against Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium, and even possibly a week later against Iowa, also in Ames.

We’ll ask until we run out of time during our scheduled 50 minutes with Campbell, but I’m not sure we’ll get a lot of “breaking news” responses.

Rocco Becht is expected to be Iowa State's starting quarterback when the season opens Sept. 2 against UNI at Jack Trice Stadium.

That’s not Campbell’s style, even when there’s no off-the-field scandal. I suspect he’ll be extra careful about what he says about gambling, considering Dekkers has denied the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's accusations and that he’s pleading not guilty at his initial court appearance on Aug. 16.

More: Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is alleged to have bet on Cyclones football

Curious if some returning starters will be unavailable during the players’ interview session? Us, too.

Practice started Wednesday. Media day starts at 10:30 a.m. Friday. By noon or so, hopefully we’ll know more about a lot of things, including:

Is Iowa State equipped to start winning close games again?

Last season’s 4-8 record, including winning just once against Big 12 competition, wasn’t all on the offense. There were some (just a few) defensive breakdowns, as well. As usual, that side of the ball, especially the secondary, should be one of the conference’s finest.

Jace Gilbert returns. One of four place-kickers on the roster, if he can learn from some adversity, then that’s obviously a good thing.

No one’s saying Iowa State’s 2022 season was acceptable, even with all the close games. That’s why even the tiniest mistake can be game-changing – like a field-goal attempt sailing through the uprights instead of smacking one of the posts. Like not dropping passes – at least one that would have resulted in a touchdown during a three-point loss at Texas. Like errant passes, poorly run routes, injuries to running backs, and sporadic (at best) offensive line play.

More: Podcast: Unpacking the latest in the sports-betting probe and what it means for Cyclones football

You can’t expect the defense to carry the load all the time.

Campbell has been in Gilbert’s camp from the beginning, something he reiterated at the Cyclones’ Okoboji Tailgate Tour stop last spring.

“Jace is uberly talented,” Campbell said. “The thing I love about Jace is that Jace is a really tough kid. He’s very mentally tough.

“Here’s a kid that was the quarterback in high school, the shortstop, and the point guard. This guy has won at an elite level. My point with Jace Gilbert is that this guy has great talent.

More: Hunter Dekkers one of 7 ISU, Iowa athletes charged in gambling probe. Here's what we know.

“I would put some blame (for last season) on my shoulders. Man, we put this young man in position to have to be ready to go so early.”

Maybe the sophomore had too much responsibility during his first season of college ball. Besides attempting field goals, he also kicked off 24 times. That’s a lot to handle, considering the heat-of-the-moment situations in which Gilbert sometimes found himself.

The running back position has to be better

We expected big things from Jirehl Brock, but consistency had suffered because of injuries. We’ve seen Cartevious Norton show flashes of being an every-down back – when he’s healthy. Campbell has talked up Eli Sanders

Will Cartevious Norton be Iowa State's No. 1 running back in the season-opening game, or will it be someone else?

“Eli Sanders has a great opportunity to continue his great finish to (last) season,” Campbell said before the spring game.

Stanford transfer A.J. Harris and freshmen Abu Sama and Carson Hansen will get good looks.

It can’t get worse than last season’s 108.0 rushing yards per game, can it? That total was the Cyclones’ lowest per-game rushing average since the 2006 team averaged 101.8 yards.

Other topics we'll likely ask about

What will Becht say about likely being the starting quarterback in the season-opening game?

With the offense in disarray, is the defense good enough to carry the team?

And speaking of the offense, what changes can be anticipated from new coordinator Nate Scheelhaase?

Bouncing back from a bad season, with a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, new line coach and uncertainty at running back.

Which true freshmen will contribute immediately?

And finally ...

Which position groups could be hit the hardest if there are further gambling-related sanctions? Cyclone fans are itching to find out.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: Gambling will be a focus of Iowa State football media