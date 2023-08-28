Peterson: Projecting Iowa State starters is an exercise in futility, but what the heck …

AMES – We’ll likely see Iowa State’s first football depth chart Tuesday. Analyze it at your own risk, considering depth charts everywhere have about as much credibility as recruit ratings.

In the Cyclones’ instance, don’t be shocked if the starting running back is Cartevious Norton OR Eli Sanders. Ditto the quarterback: Rocco Becht OR J.J. Kohl. Kicker? Jace Gilbert OR Chase Contreraz OR Keegan Shackford.

Based on conversations with some coaches, and on which players have been made available to the media, here’s an unofficially unofficial starting lineup projection (not the entire depth chart) for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

(Projected starter in bold)

Who starts at quarterback for Iowa State, true freshman J.J. Kohl (pictured) or redshirt freshman Rocco Becht?

Rocco Becht, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound redshirt freshman has at least played, albeit just three games and 15 pass attempts. True freshman J.J. Kohl will play in as many games as possible, but starting a college rookie in a season-opening game (and a week later against Iowa, even) might be asking a lot.

Running back

(Projected starter in bold)

This is a tossup, so let’s give Cartevious Norton the smidge of a starting edge. He wasn’t totally healthy during the spring, after coming off a hamstring injury, but he’s had a strong fall. Eli Sanders, a 6-foot, 205-pounder, has flashed in camp, too. He had 91 yards on seven carries in the 2022 season finale against TCU, and he played in the spring game. Interestingly, both were available for interviews two weeks ago. Flip a coin.

Offensive line

(Projected starters in bold)

Who will join Jarrod Hufford on Iowa State's starting offensive line?

The projected starters have 73 combined starts. Let’s go with LT Tyler Miller (11 starts), LG Jarrod Hufford (20), C Brady Petersen (0 starts), RG Darrell Simmons (35), and RG Grant Treiber (7). The depth situation got a boost last week when 13-game starting tackle Jake Remsburg returned to practice.

Receivers

(Projected starters in bold)

Eastern Kentucky transfer Jayden Higgins was an eye-catcher at the spring game, but yes, it was just a scrimmage. Still, when the Cyclones played first team against first team, which on offense means against maybe the Big 12’s best secondary, Higgins showed out.

Is he the second coming of Xavier Hutchinson? Probably not, but with proven Jaylin Noel and Dimitri Stanley – I doubt one receiver will make 34% of team’s total receptions, like X did last season.

Tight end

(Projected starter in bold)

Gone, for a while at least, are the days Iowa State shows a lot of three tight end formations. This isn’t the feature position it used to be. Easton Dean, with with six starts, is the projected starter − and Tyler Moore must make plays when called on.

DEFENSE

Line

(Projected starters in bold)

Last-season starters Will McDonald, Isaiah Lee and M.J. Anderson are gone. Fortunately, top-notch line coach Eli Rasheed jockeyed players in and out of games. That’s paying off now; it’s not like projected starters Joey Petersen (22 games), J.R. Singleton (23 games, 8 starts) and Tyler Onyedim (14 games) will be taking their first college snaps.

Linebackers

(Projected starters in bold)

What we know for sure, is that Gerry Vaughn, barring catastrophe, will make his 19th career start on Saturday. Beyond that? We’ve heard a lot about Jack Sadowsky in recent weeks and Missouri transfer Zach Lovett. We’ve heard good things about Carson Willich, Will McLaughlin and J.J. Jean-Louis

Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn is one of the few cinch Cyclones starters in Saturday's opener against Northern Iowa.

Defensive backs

(Projected starters in bold)

Corners: T.J. Tampa and Myles Purchase have combined for 30 starts in manning the team’s most experienced position. Tampa was preseason All-Big 12.

Safeties: Beau Freyler and Malik Verdon have 14 starts between them.

Star (hybrid safety/tight end): Jeremiah Cooper has seven starts – and now you see why Iowa State could have one of the Big 12’s top secondaries.

“When you look across the board – two corners started the past two years,” Campbell said. “They’ve been terrific.

“At safety, Malik Verdon has given us flashes of excellence. We’re bullish on Malik. (Freyler) has been nothing short of exceptional for us. (Cooper) was probably one of the hidden stories of our team last year, the way he played as a true freshman.”

Specialists

(Projected starter in bold)

Kicker: Jace Gilbert is the returnee. Chase Contreraz is the most intriguing after transferring from Nebraska, where he didn’t kick last season and made just two field goals in 2021. At Iowa Western in 2019, he was a second-team All-American after making 15 of his 18 field-goal attempts, including a 47-yarder. Keegan Shackford primarily kicks off.

Punter: Tyler Perkins is a lock in this role, after standing out last season.

And finally …

I get the sense that Campbell feels his team can be a surprise. That’s the vibe I get after talking with him at multiple Cyclone Tailgate Tour stops, during press conferences, at Big 12 Media Days and during conversations when he’s not surrounded by media.

Coach speak? Possibly, but really, even being in position to qualify for a bowl going into the 12th game of the season – to many, that’d be a surprise.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

