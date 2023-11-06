Peterson: Previewing 2023-24 Iowa State men's basketball and the season opener

AMES – You might notice something different when the Iowa State men’s basketball season opens Monday against Green Bay at Hilton Coliseum. This team, we hear, can score from every position – and by multiple players, as well.

The previous two years? Not so much. Defense carried T.J. Otzelberger’s program into NCAA Tournaments his first two seasons as the coach.

Can this program improve offensively while continuing to be among the nation’s finest on the other end?

Iowa State's Tre King said this men's basketball team features a free-flowing offense that includes multiple ball-handlers.

“Oh yeah,” veteran Tre King said after practice Wednesday. “Defense starts with energy. Nobody will outwork us.”

That’s one of the things I’ll be checking out during Monday's 7 p.m. opener. This season includes the usual array of non-conference games and what promises to be the most challenging Big 12 race in a while, and maybe ever.

What else can fans watch, if not in person, then on ESPN+?

How much will the newcomers play?

My hunch is that Otzelberger will go with a veteran lineup, at least for a while, that might consist of Tamin Lipsey, King, Hason Ward and recent transfers Keshon Gilbert (UNLV) and Curtis Jones (Buffalo). That doesn’t mean heralded freshmen Omaha Biliew and Milan Momcilovic won’t play.

They certainly will. They’ll likely play a lot, or as much as they can handle.

“Milan is very skilled offensively,” Otzelberger said of the 6-foot-8 rookie from Pewaukee, Wis. “He can score the ball in challenging spots, he can score the basketball with great range and regularity ... beyond the three-point line.”

Biliew is a 6-8 five-star forward from Waukee who played on last summer’s U19 FIBA World Cup team.

“There’s going to be an expectation level from our fans and the community and what everybody expects to see,” Otzelberger said. “Omaha is going to play with a relentless effort. He’s going to be someone that really cares about the Cyclones winning."

Former Waukee star Omaha Biliew will be an Iowa State men's basketball player to watch this season.

Their high-level high school and play on the summer circuit over the years prepared them for what they’ll face at the college level. They’ll be stars – possibly sooner rather than later.

The primary ball handler is ...

Almost everyone.

“As a team, we’ll play a lot faster,” King said. “We’ll be a lot more fluid, free-flowing kind of offense. We’re also going to score a lot more. We have guys that can space the floor. We have playmakers.”

Gilbert and Lipsey will be the primary ball-handlers, interchangeable at both guard positions, whereas last season that role was then-freshman Lipsey and essentially no one else.

“Keshon’s skills will open up my game and everyone else’s game,” Lipsey said at Iowa State’s annual media day. “We’ll feed off each other a lot. I’ve been working a lot on catch-and-shoot rhythm shots. We’ll take some pressure off each other.”

Who’s the top scorer?

That will depend on who’s hot, who the Cyclones are playing and the individual matchup. The early guess here to finish the season as the points leader is Gilbert.

The 6-4 combo guard started 33 of 63 games he played during two seasons at UNLV. He’s a career 35.7% three-point shooter who averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals before transferring after last season.

“He's more of a get-all-the-way-to-the-rim guy − force that drive and create contact at the rim,” Otzelberger said at media day. “He’s probably as good a passer with both hands as there is on our team. He’s going to bully and drive to get to the spot that he wants. He’s added 18 pounds, so he’s able to take that contact and get downhill.”

And the top rebounder?

Otzelberger made clear his choice is King while meeting with reporters Wednesday morning.

“He needs to be a guy that every day says, ‘I want to lead this league in rebounding. I want to be the top rebounder in the Big 12,'” Otzelberger said. “Guys in the past like Melvin Ejim and Dustin Hogue have done that. He needs to have that same intent.”

