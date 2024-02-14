Peterson: No. 10 Iowa State basketball joins Houston atop the Big 12 standings

Top-10 ranking. A share of the Big 12 lead. Another conference road victory – with the normal second-half opponent comeback drama, albeit not as hold-your-breath as some games.

Life is good these days for Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger’s men's basketball team, which won at Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena, 68-59, Tuesday night.

The defense was as solid as it’s been throughout the season. The shooting sometimes left a bit to be desired, but that happens in games as defensive as Tuesday’s.

The result was the Cyclones’ sixth victory in the past seven games – and now they’re tied with Houston for the conference lead with 8-3 records.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Robert Jones (12) shoots against Cincinnati on Tuesday. Jones scored 12 points in the victory.

Who plays next Monday? Yep. Cyclones at Houston on Feb. 19, but first things first. Iowa State entertains Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum, while Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars host Texas, also on Saturday.

Curtis Jones scored 15 points, including 12 in the second half. Tamin Lipsey had 15, while Keshon Gilbert scored 12.

"We’re fortunate with the guards that we have," coach T.J. Otzelberger said on the radio postgame show. "They’re highly competitive. They make the right play for each other. A lot of times, you feel like you have three point guards out there who can dribble, pass and shoot."

Iowa State opponents have now had empty first possessions in nine straight games, after Cincinnati was whistled for an illegal screen during its first trip to the hoop. That’s an eye-popping number, and so are these:

Cincinnati (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) had three turnovers in the game’s first 2½ minutes. Five minutes into the game, the Bearcats had six turnovers and two baskets. They had nine turnovers in the game’s first nine minute. "We were fortunate how we started the game defensively, and how we started the second half really set the tone," Otzelberger said. "That put us in a great position."

Jones’ second-half steal and layup gave the Cyclones a 52-39 lead with 10:54 to play. It was Cincinnati’s 21 st turnover – that Iowa State turned into 21 points.

In conference play before Tuesday, the Cyclones outscored opponents 189-109 on points-off-turnovers.

Iowa State forced Cincinnati into a whopping 25 turnovers for the game. That's a lot of takeaways. "There's nowhere to run and hide in this league," Cincinnati coach Wes Miller told reporters this week. "Every night it's going to be something.” And he was right.

Points in the paint? Iowa State 36, Cincinnati 14. Again, the Cyclones were the more physical team on the floor. "We didn’t want to allow them to get the ball in the paint," Otzelberger said. "That's obviously easier said than done."

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, right, speaks with Jackson Paveletzke (1) during the first half against Cincinnati.

Despite all that, Iowa State was unable to pull away. Cincinnati hung around, but that’s all the Bearcats did.

“We find a way to get good shots after they score," Curtis Jones said. "We don’t really care whose scoring the ball, we’re just looking for the good shots.”

The Cyclones’ 19-5 overall record of and strong analytics have them as a Midwest Regional 3-seed in Omaha on ESPN’s most recent bracketology prediction, and an East Regional 3-seed in Omaha by CBS.

The NCAA Tournament’s first top-four seed reveal is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Iowa State will be included, but where?

There’s still a lot of regular season to be played.

“We’re definitely very happy where we’re at right now," Jones said. "We want to stay happy, which means every game is a big game. We have to go 1-0 every game.”

Iowa State forward Hason Ward (24) shoots against Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo on Tuesday.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: No. 10 Iowa State wins again on the road, shares first with Houston