Peterson: Nate Scheelhaase "grateful" to have been part of Iowa State football resurgence

Answer this: Other than the money, why does anyone choose to coach at the major college football level when presented with an opportunity to do what you love in the NFL?

Big-time college football has morphed into something a lot more than just the X’s and O’s on the practice field and putting them to work during games. Still, that wasn’t even remotely part of Nate Scheelhaase’s thought process when making the tough decision to leave Iowa State after just one season as Matt Campbell’s offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase is about as much a football lifer as you can get. The 33-year-old envisions himself as a head coach someday, which I guarantee will happen. He’s been on that path since going through a fellowship program with the Kansas City Chiefs a while back.

That path now is taking him to the Los Angeles Rams, where he’ll become a passing game specialist – and where there’s no re-recruitment of players, no recruiting future players, no NIL deals and no transfer portal.

“Absolutely, at some point, I would like the opportunity to lead a program,” Scheelhaase told me this week. “The best way and the fastest way to grow is to find an expert in the field, and essentially be an apprentice under them. Every single day, I had that when I was surrounded by all the great people at Iowa State. It was such an awesome experience to learn from Coach (Matt) Campbell. I was grateful for him. In a lot of ways, I feel he pushed my growth.”

During a recruiting trip after Scheelaase’s first Iowa State season as running backs coach in December 2018, Campbell told him he had what it takes to become a head coach someday.

“He said 'I’d love to walk with you throughout that journey,'” Scheelaase recalled. “That’s something I will never forget. I was one year into coaching running backs at Iowa State. I remember asking Coach Campbell if he could give me some feedback. Ultimately from that point, he invested in me. He allowed me to see beyond the curtain -- to be involved, and impact in ways I feel grew me at a faster rate than I expected.”

And again, he won’t be scared off by the big business that college football has become since his playing days at Illinois – should he have an opportunity to someday become a head coach. Yes, that even includes the next time Iowa State searches for a head coach, whenever that may be.

“Yes, things are changing. You’re constantly having to change and adapt,” Scheelhaase said. “Iowa State and our program has done a great job being able to do that. Honestly, a blessing of Iowa State, is that we’re shielded from the rest of college football. At Iowa State, there’s been the continuity of Coach Campbell and athletics director Jamie Pollard, who knows the landscape better than anybody.”

Scheelhaase knows quite a bit about college football’s landscape, as well. He mentioned the changes after that eye-opening 62-14 loss at TCU on Nov. 26, 2022 as being one of the most pivotal times he’s spent as a coach.

“We managed our way through it,” Scheelhaase said. “That’s a credit to everyone that touches Iowa State football. Think about the emotional wear and tear if you date back to that game. There was staff turnover after that season -- bringing new people in, and that’s not to mention getting through spring ball, and then honestly, just getting chance to catch your breath -- and then everything else goes on.”

By that, he meant the gambling investigation, that cost Iowa State five starters.

“Who would be part of the next season?” Scheelhaase said of late-night staff conversations. “How would we do summer workouts? How would this affect the team?”

Scheehlaase’s dreams, his aspirations and focus, never wavered. Thus, Campbell now leads a search for a coordinator to coach a ready-made offense that includes all of last season’s top stars.

“We’ll take some time to think through it,” Campbell told me.

Get it right in a timely fashion, that’s the plan. Spring ball starts soon. Offensive coaches know their guys. They know the plays. They know what needs to be done, so in that instance, what’s the rush? Heck, Iowa State didn’t even have a designated OC in 2018, after former coordinator Tom Manning coached tight ends for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Iowa State's outgoing offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase talks to players after last season's spring game at Jack Trice Stadium.

“From a staff standpoint, having continuity and understanding of who we are in the run game and the pass game – we’re a few steps ahead of last offseason,” Scheelhaase said. “You know who’s getting the ball next year. You can probably start writing about the first game already. You know who’s getting the ball, and you know one or two guys did something unexpected.”

So what’s the rush? Tight ends coach Taylor Mouser came with Campbell to Iowa State in the 2016 season. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton has been offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa. Receivers coach Noah Pauley was an offensive coordinator at Minnesota-Duluth. It could be someone from the outside.

So to the new offensive coordinator, whoever you are, I offer these suggestions, after some consultation from The Des Moines Register’s Iowa State text group:

∎ Pass (but not every play). Quarterback Rocco Becht and the receivers, and let’s not forget tight end Ben Brahmer, know their stuff.

∎ Keep Brahmer happy. He has All-American and future pro written all over his 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame.

∎ Abu Sama is very good catching passes out of the backfield, so that can be as much an offensive weapon as running the ball is.

∎ When all else fails – pass the dang ball.

∎ Progressive play-calling. This is no time for a three-yards and a cloud of dust offense. Be unpredictable.

∎ Whoever you are, there’s a lot of talent you’re inheriting. Don’t mess it up.

As for Scheelhaase, wherever he is throughout what has the potential to be a wonderful coaching career, he’ll always recall being part of a staff that successfully maneuvered college football’s highs and not so highs.

“The people I worked with are great. Matt, Jamie, the people in the community . . . everyone I worked with went out of their ways to grow me as a person -- as a leader, and as a coach,” Scheelhaase said. “I know it’s not like that everywhere.

“I’m super grateful. Iowa State meant a lot to us.’”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

