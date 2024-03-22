Peterson: Milan Momcilovic's step-back is unguardable for Iowa State basketball

OMAHA, Neb. – When Milan Momcilovic has his step-back jumper going like he did Thursday night, I’m not sure anyone can stop him.

He did it from the free-throw lane. He did it from both corners. He did it from the top of the free-throw circle.

When the super freshman is making shots like that, and when his teammates keep playing outstanding defense, man, this season can be something very special.

Thursday’s 82-65 victory against South Dakota State in the No. 2 seed vs. the No. 15 seed game at Omaha in the East’s NCAA Tournament regional was a classic example.

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic was hitting his step-back jumper from all over the floor in the NCAA tourney win.

The 6-foot-8 Momcilovic looked like he’d played in a lot of NCAA Tournaments. That’s how much poise and unstoppable shot-making he displayed. To say he was awesome while scoring 19 points, while swishing shots all over the floor – well, that might not be worthy enough.

“That Dirk (Nowitzki) shot is kind of unguardable,” South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson said after the game. “You have to double-team him, get (the ball) out of his hands, and just not let him shoot, because it felt like they all went in.

“I mean, they had 23 assists. Tamin (Lipsey) is the head of that snake, and how he makes that team go is pretty special.”

Yes, fourth-ranked Iowa State had 23 assists, a combined 12 from Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert. That overall total is the most for the Cyclones in an NCAA Tournament game.

Nowitzki, one of the NBA's all-time greats, had a step-back shot that was next to unguardable. When Momcilovic has it going, he’s pretty tough to guard, too.

He’s a mismatch nightmare, especially when opponents try to defend him with smaller wing players. And when a big steps out to defend him? He takes it to the hoop.

In his past three games – the most recent two during the Cyclones’ run to the Big 12 tourney title and Thursday night against South Dakota State – Momcilovic is on a 10-of-22 three-point shooting roll.

“Man, he’s a 6-9 scorer. He can score at all levels,” teammate Rob Jones said. “At 6-9, it’s easy for him to get that shot off. You can’t defend it.”

Never once did I even remotely think the No. 2 vs. No. 15 game would jump up and bite Iowa State on the backside again. This T.J. Otzelberger-coached team is better that the 2001 second-seeded Cyclones that lost against Hampton in the NCAA Tournament’s first game.

This team can win in so many different ways. It would have taken a colossal mess-up to lose Thursday’s game.

The Cyclones' 28th victory, in front of a boisterous crowd at the CHI Health Center that included thousands of Iowa State fans, was a continuation of where Otzelberger's team left off during the Big 12 Tournament.

At times, the Cyclones played brilliantly Thursday night – like while making their first nine shots and leading 22-7.

Lob City? And then some. I counted five. It probably seemed like more.

At times, Iowa State also had lulls, like leading only 42-38 early in the second half. But never once did I feel Otzelberger’s team was in jeopardy of losing.

I didn’t have that same feeling back in 2001, while covering the 2 vs. 15 in Boise, Idaho. That’s why I waited until the 7-minute mark to even start writing this. The 2001 team lost a 9-point lead with 7 minutes to go. With 7 minutes to play this time, Iowa State led by 20.

“We start fast, we come out and pressure the ball,” Otzelberger said. “That’s who we are, and that’s who we will continue to be.”

Iowa State had things so well under control late in the second half that the players peeked at the overhead videoboard. They were glancing up at what would become 14th-seeded Oakland's upset of 3-seed Kentucky.

Shocker? You betcha.

“I tried not to get distracted, but when you’ve got an upset like that, you’re pretty happy,” Jones said. “I was happy to see upsets.”

Only if Iowa State is not involved, like last season, when 11-seeded Pittsburgh beat the 6-seed Cyclones 59-41.

That’s right. The Cyclones scored just 41 points during its one and only NCAA game last season.

Thursday against South Dakota State, Iowa State was one point shy of that at halftime.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years, is when it comes tournament time,” Jones said, “is it’s the team that comes out aggressive and keeps it up throughout the game.”

It also helps to have the best defensive team in the nation, not to mention having a wonderful freshman like Momcilovic making shots from everywhere.

“He was calm, cool and collected,” Lipsey said. “He knocked down big-time shots in big time moments. That’s what he lives for.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

