Peterson: Memphis football players to watch in Liberty Bowl include a former Iowa State teammate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— If this seems like a broken record – that Iowa State is preparing to face a high-level quarterback – you’re right. Over and over again, we’ve heard that from coaches during this bounce-back season.

We heard it about Theo Day before the Northern Iowa game, about Cade McNamara before Cy-Hawk, and about Dillon Gabriel before facing Oklahoma. We heard it about Will Howard before Iowa State’s victory against Kansas State, and Jake Retzlaff before the win at BYU, and also Blake Shapen before beating Baylor in Waco, Texas.

And now, we’re hearing it about the quarterback Iowa State faces in the Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl. This just in: Memphis’ Seth Henigan will be good, too.

The junior completed 293 of 441 passes for 3,516 yards and 28 touchdowns (against nine picks). A smidge versatile, he also rushed 88 times for 247 yards and four more touchdowns. He’s completed passes to 13 receivers. Roc Taylor and DeMeer Blankumsee have combined for 112 receptions, 1,806 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Iowa State's primary Liberty Bowl concern is Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan.

Translated: It looks like Iowa State will be facing a team with another strong passing game.

“When you look at those guys, they’ve got receivers that can go make plays,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think that’s why the quarterback is such a talented football player.”

Henigan’s 293.3-yard passing average each game is ninth nationally. His passing touchdowns are 11th. Passing yardage is 12th for a team with the nation's 14th-best passing show.

“A veteran football player,” Campbell said. “They put lots on his plate. He probably reminds you a lot of the kid at Ohio – Kurtis Rourke. “He's got command of the offense. He can make all the throws.”

If this isn’t the definition of strength vs. strength – Iowa State’s pass defense against the Tigers’ passing – then nothing is.

Here are six other Memphis players to watch during the 2:30 p.m., game on ESPN:

Receiver Joe Scates

One of Memphis' top receivers is Iowa State transfer Joe Scates.

6-foot-2, 210, senior

BEST GAME (against Temple): Four catches, 78 yards, one touchdown, 19.5 yards per reception.

THE SKINNY: The Iowa State transfer caught 30 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns. He has a respectable 11.3 yards per reception. When you talk about transfers, this one worked out. Scates is playing more than he did with the Cyclones. His touchdown total at Memphis the past two seasons (nine) is five more than he had in three seasons at Iowa State, playing in 33 games for the Cyclones.

“Joe has done a great job,” Campbell said. “I feel like he’s very similar to what he did here – he’s made some big plays in some critical moments. He’s a good kid. We love him to death. We’ve got to watch him.”

IOWA STATE PERSPECTIVE: He’ll see plenty of former teammates when running routes – like Beau Freyler, Myles Purchase, Malik Verdon, and Darien Porter.

Running back Blake Watson

5-9, 195, redshirt senior

BEST GAME (against North Texas): 17 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns rushing, five receptions for 100 yards

THE SKINNY: The Old Dominion transfer is Memphis’ eighth 1,000-yard rusher, with 1,045 on 177 carries this season. A speedster, Watson was an All-American track performer in high school.

“Solid,” Campbell said. “He can make you miss. We’ve got to be aware of him out of the backfield as a receiver, too. He’s got that kind of versatility.”

IOWA STATE PERSPECTIVE: Just four players have rushed for 100 yards or more against one of the nation's top rush defenses – TCU’s Emani Bailey (152 yards), Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon (121 yards), Texas’ C.J. Baxter (117 yards), and Kansas State’s D.J. Giddens (114 yards).

Linebacker Chandler Martin

6-0, 215, redshirt sophomore

BEST GAME (against Charlotte): Nine tackles, two tackles for loss, 60-yard pick-six.

THE SKINNY: His impressive season statistics after transferring from East Tennessee State include two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 82 tackles, and two sacks.

IOWA STATE PERSPECTIVE: He’s like Beau Freyler, one of those pesky hybrid linebacker-defensive back type of players.

Receiver Roc Taylor

Roc Taylor is Memphis' most dangerous receiver.

6-3, 215, Junior

Best game (against SMU): Five receptions, 159 yards, two touchdowns.

THE SKINNY: One of Memphis’ career statistical leaders, Taylor has 61 catches for 981 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 16.1 yards per reception. Previously committed to Tennessee before signing with Memphis.

Campbell likes Roc, a lot. “Exceptional,” the coach said. “What he does after the catch jumps off the tape.”

IOWA STATE PERSPECTIVE: The Cyclones have 16 interceptions, the fourth-best total in college football. Jeremiah Cooper is third nationally with five.

Defensive lineman Jaylon Allen

6-3, 240, Senior

BEST GAME (against Navy): Seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

THE SKINNY: Two sacks, a forced fumble that he recovered and 38 tackles. His quickness, especially when lining up as a defensive end, has been known to force quarterbacks out of their comfort zones.

"I'm usually the smallest guy on the line,” Allen told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “They look at me like, 'Oh, yeah, we're gonna block him.' I’ve always . . . got that gritty mentality.”

IOWA STATE PERSPECTIVE: Only 12 sacks allowed by the improved Cyclones’ offensive line. That’s the fewest against a Campbell-coached Iowa State team.

Safety Simeon Blair

5-10, 208, Senior

BEST GAME (against Alabama-Birmingham): Six tackles, fumble recovery, 41-yard interception return.

THE SKINNY: An Arkansas transfer, Blair has two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a solid 61 tackles. Played in 46 games before leaving the Razorbacks

IOWA STATE PERSPECTIVE Quarterback Rocco Becht threw just eight interceptions this season. That matched the fewest thrown by Iowa State under Campbell.

