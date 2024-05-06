Peterson leads way as Captains win third in a row, 6-0

May 5—Austin Peterson and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Captains beat Fort Wayne, 6-0, on May 5 at Classic Auto Group Park.

Peterson pitched six innings, gave up the three hits — all singles — struck out three and walked none. He improved to 4-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.08.

Steve Hajjar (two innings) and Zane Morehouse (one inning) followed in relief.

Captains left fielder Guy Lipscomb had a two-run single and a run scored. Right fielder Justin Boyd doubled and scored twice, and second baseman Alex Mooney hit his ninth double of the season.

The Captains (16-11) have won three in a row and are in second place in the Midwest League East. They remain home next week for six games against Dayton, beginning May 7.