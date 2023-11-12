Peterson: Iowa State's success on third down was the big factor in the BYU win

PROVO, Utah – Versatile Jaylin Noel lined up on the right side of the line of scrimmage during a third-quarter, Iowa State third-down play. He went in motion to the left. Rocco Becht flipped him a short pass at around the line of scrimmage, and from there – easy sailing to the end zone.

It was a sprint Noel easily won during this emphatic 45-13 victory against BYU at its LaVell Edwards Stadium. It was one of a few highlight reel plays of just how Iowa State became the first roadie to win in Provo this season, not to mention obtain the bowl-qualifying sixth victory.

Dig into the box score. The statistics. You’ll see Iowa State excelling in the rushing department (especially true freshman Abu Sama), Becht having another good game and, again, a couple interceptions.

Look again. Look at third down conversions. As good as Iowa State was while winning its third Big 12 road game this season, the area that went a long way in helping Matt Campbell’s team already reach the postseason with two games left, was how well they did on third down.

His team was successful an eye-popping eight of 13 times, in front of 61,000-plus, and some of whom dressed in BYU garb who didn’t hide their frustration about what could have been a Cyclone Name That Score outcome.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has his team in a bowl game again

What was the key to success on third down?

“Get ourselves in manageable situations,” Campbell said after the game. “Try to do everything in our power to get in positions that we can manage.”

That starts on first down. It continues on second down, and on third down?

“I felt like we had a good plan on third down,” said Becht, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. “Getting on the sideline, fixing things, and getting them right was huge for us.”

Third-and-one at Iowa State’s 34-yard line early in the third quarter, the Cyclones leading 31-13. Becht-to-Noel for a 66-yard touchdown was a perfect example of this third-down success.

But hold on, before crowning them the stars of this play. Just like Sama wouldn’t have rushed for 110 yards without the offensive line, well, Noel might have been flattened as soon as catching the ball, had it not been for a fellow receiver.

That’d be Dimitri Stanley, the unsung hero of the play whose block at the line of scrimmage sprung his buddy for a game-definiing play.

“There were some times where we did some really good things (in the Kansas loss), but there were some times that our detail was of,” Campbell said after Saturday night’s game. “Jaylin will get the credit, and certainly Rocco’s throw, but it’s Dimitri Stanley and what he does on that play that actually creates the touchdown.

“It’s a little thing that nobody will see, but it’s detail, it’s precision.”

It was just as offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase drew up the play – and for that matter, the offensive strategy throughout the game.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was very foot in the BYU win

“It really was easy for me,” Noel said. “The hard part was for Dimitri Stanley. Without him, I wouldn’t get a touchdown on that play.

“With me catching the ball at the line of scrimmage, making that block was crucial. We knew all week that play would come at some point.”

They knew all week that Sama was poised to do something big, too. After not playing since losing a fumble two games ago at Baylor, Sama was a human highlight reel, his shiftiness right and left was way too much for BYU defenders to handle.

He scored on a 13-yard run that included faking two BYU players out of their cleats, so to speak. He also sped 59 yards for a touchdown.

When he’s in the open field, I don’t know how many players in the Big 12 can catch him. I don’t how many players on his own team can catch him, for that matter.

“We’ve seen spurts of Abu this season,” Becht said. “He had a couple big runs that helped us win this game. We’re going to need him. His confidence is up.”

At 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12 – wait, let’s go there for a moment. Texas, which plays at Jack Trice Stadium for the final time at 7 p.m., next Saturday, is alone in first place at 6-1. Iowa State is among a four-way tie for second – with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Talk about almost controlling your destiny – Texas and then Kansas State. And after going 4-8 last season? You betcha.

“It means a lot, especially for a young team,” Noel said. “It gives us a lot of confidence, but that’s not the end goal. We want to keep going. We control our own destiny.

“Our goal is the Big 12 championship.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

