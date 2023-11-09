Peterson: What can Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic do for an encore? Score in the paint

AMES – Proceed with caution when evaluating coach T.J. Otzelberger’s third Iowa State basketball team. It’s good. Some insiders even call it the best of Otz’s tenure, and both of his previous Cyclone teams played in the NCAA Tournament.

However, just one game, a lopsided 85-44 victory against Green Bay last Monday at Hilton Coliseum, isn’t much of a sample size. Heck, it’s not a sample size, period. And Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against Lindenwood University won't be either. The Lions opened their season with an 84-52 loss at Nebraska.

Green Bay and Lindenwood and even Idaho State (noon Sunday at Hilton) won’t be Kansas, Houston or Baylor – supposedly the cream of the Big 12, the best basketball conference in the country. Freshman Milan Momcilovic had a wonderful debut, and I expect stardom for him someday, but he’s not there just yet. Will the offense always include 45% shooting from 3-point range like it did in the season-opener?

Better shooting is the plan, of course, which brings us to Momcilovic. He was every bit the three-point scorer Monday night that we thought he’d be, with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-8, he can be a matchup nightmare. He can spot up and shoot, although he doesn’t have to get squared up before shooting. He’s got that one-leg fadeaway that extra-special players possess. He can create his own shot. He can handle the ball. He can rebound.

“Milan is a terrific basketball player,” Otzelberger said Wednesday, although he didn’t need tape review from the opener to come up with that comment. “Of course, when you go 6-for-7 from three, the story’s going to be the shooting. At times in the past, that hasn’t been our greatest strength. It’s great for all of us to see him make shots.”

Ya think?

The Cyclones made 31.5% of their 3-point shots two seasons ago. Last season, that jumped to 44.4 – the same as Monday’s game.

We’ve seen too many times that good shooting one night doesn’t always mean good shooting the next – or even the next three or four games and beyond.

That’s why defense will continue to be important to this team. Maybe it won’t be as good as in the past, but it’s certainly still a major emphasis.

That’s the case with veterans Rob Jones and Tre King. It’s the case with the freshmen, including Momcilovic.

“Defensively, he’s really elevated himself,” Otzelberger said. “On the glass he’s done a terrific job rebounding.”

An all-around college player – after just one game.

“He’s a guy that can create confusion for the defense when he’s really on the move, a guy that catches the ball in the low post area and can shoot over people and score,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a very complete basketball player, and we’re going to continue him being that every time out.”

Momcilovic expects nothing less.

“It’s just one game,” he said after the opener. “It’s a long season. Everyone on this team can score.”

Not everyone, however, can score in the ways the super freshman can score. From swishing his first shot to doing likewise on his last one with 9:51 left to play – you could tell he looks like the kind of special player that doesn’t come around often.

"You feel like he’s going to make every shot he takes out there," Otzelberger said. "He’s a terrific basketball player. (Monday), it happened that he made a lot of three-point shots.

"I’ve got belief that he’ll continue to be an efficient offensive player night in and night out."

What’s the plan Thursday night, besides improving to 2-0? Otzelberger wants more inside play, not only from Momcilovic, who didn’t even attempt a free throw, but from the entire team.

“We feel we have more guys that can get in there with the dribble or by posting a smaller guy,” the coach said. “By getting in there, we believe that’s going to create more wide-open three-point opportunities, or a chance for us to get to the foul line.

“Defensively, we want to be stingy, relentless, break people’s spirit, and get them to play one-on-one.

“We’re still trying to see with this team where we can be in those areas, and where we can hang our hat on.”

Again, don’t get too high or too low just yet. First and foremost, the bar should be making the NCAA Tournament. Beyond that?

Let’s wait a month or so. It’s best not to get too high or too low about specific players or teams until at least mid-December.

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a 3-point shot against Green Bay during Monday's game at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball's Milan Momcilovic is a matchup nightmare