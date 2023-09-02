Peterson: Iowa State's Matt Campbell couldn't have scripted a better season-opening game

AMES – I can’t imagine Matt Campbell could have scripted Saturday any better.

Special, special teams?

Check.

Pick six?

Check.

All right − manageable − play from a first-time starting quarterback?

Check.

Signs of being good again at the running back position, including from a true freshman?

Check.

The usual iron-fence defense that always plays angry?

Check.

Iowa State football plays sings the school song after winning 30-9 over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Cyclones 30, Northern Iowa 9.

Check mate.

Campbell’s program needed success like this on a scorcher of an afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium. After last season, any victory is sweet – especially ones in which nearly everyone who got into the game played well.

One down, 11 games to go to get five more wins that will be needed to automatically qualify for a bowl return.

Will it happen?

They way Iowa State played on Saturday before what looked like a packed stadium, I wouldn’t put anything past these hungry and champing-at-the-bit guys who have worked their tails off to prove that what happened during the 2022 season was just a blip.

“Really good team football,” Campbell told us after the game, and that wasn’t a cliché.

This game defined the team concept.

∎ Place-kicker Chase Contreraz boomed a 56-yard field goal on the first half’s final play.

∎ Three running backs played, and that includes true freshman Abu Sama, the former Southeast Polk High School star who was oh so close to breaking a couple long runs.

∎ New starting quarterback Rocco Becht, whose day included completing 10 of 13 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

∎ The three tight ends who combined for seven receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Team effort? A team win? And then some.

“The way we have to play to win football games – there’s a rhythm of how we have to play to be successful,” Campbell said. “There was a good chunk of the game where we were able to do that.

“We played to our strength on special teams. Defensively, we created some turnovers. On offense, we had the ability to make big plays − and we made them.”

Iowa State freshman tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass against Northern Iowa.

Iowa State played eight true freshmen. At least four stood out − Sama, starting linebacker Jack Sadowsky, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and quarterback J.J. Kohl.

“We played a lot of young pups, that’s for sure,” Campbell said. “Good learning experience for them. They’re only going to get better.”

Iowa State fans had to be excited the way Cartevious Norton ran the ball. He didn’t bust off any long runs on this day, when players from both teams were cramping up. He did, however, show powerful, short-yardage bursts.

In other words, he’s healthy for a change.

“I feel like I played pretty good,” he said, “but I don’t want to put the spotlight on myself.”

Fine, so let’s put the running back spotlight on a back who was leading Southeast Polk to the state’s Class 5A state championship last season. Let’s shine the light on Sama.

“Oh yeah,” Norton said, breaking out a wide smile. “I give everything to Sama. I take him under my wing. I know how it feels to be that young guy − like I was last year.

“I had to step up to the plate, and I feel he stepped up to the plate.”

Sama rushed six times. He averaged an eye-popping 6.7 yards a carry. He was good, and he’s only going to get better.

“It means everything for a true freshman,” Norton said. “He’s got to stay level-headed and keep playing the game.”

He will. Norton wouldn’t have it any other way.

Iowa State is among the schools that don’t allow freshmen to talk to reporters. We’ll have to wait until Sama is a sophomore – like we had to do with safety Jeremiah Cooper. He was off limits last year. Saturday, the true sophomore was one of the first players to show up in the interview room, and of course we wanted to know about that 58-yard interception return into the end zone of a Theo Day pass.

“Oh man, I probably was smiling when I broke open” he said. “It was my first pick here. This was big for me. The whole momentum shifted. I made a play. I made a play for the team.”

He made a play all right. He scored Iowa State’s first touchdown of the season. That’s what he did with the first interception of his college career.

Talk about another sign of this program’s future. Cooper. Sama. Becht. Kohl. Sadowsky. Brahmer. The list of this team’s talented youth could go on and on.

"I think we’re just starting to grow forward,” Campbell said after the game. “It was a good start.”

For this Iowa State program, I couldn’t imagine a better way to start a season.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

