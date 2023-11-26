Peterson: Iowa State's Matt Campbell has his running back of the future: Abu Sama

MANHATTAN, Kan. – I don’t know the particulars about why Iowa State's Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton didn't make the trip to Kansas State, but I know this:

Big deal.

The way true freshman Abu Sama played during Saturday’s snowy, 42-35 victory against Kansas State, I’m not sure how much they would have played, anyway.

First carry: 71-yard touchdown run.

Fifth carry: 67-yard TD sprint.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell talks to running back Abu Sama after Sama scored a touchdown in the first half of Saturday's game at Kansas State.

Sixth carry: A plain ol’ 31-yard run.

For the game: 276 rushing yards, the fourth-most in Iowa State history.

“This guy’s pretty good,” coach Matt Campbell said in maybe his biggest understatement in eight seasons as the coach. “He’s gotten better every week. He’s powerful. He’s special. I thought he was exceptional.”

So what that Sama lost a fumble on the snowy night. The ball was slick. Footing wasn’t the greatest, although this 5-foot-11, 200-pounder didn’t seem to have much of a problem.

What matters is that Sama showed that he’s the future running back of this very positive-trending program, and maybe Norton and Sanders saw it coming.

The way he played in the snow Saturday night, he could be locked into the Cyclones’ RB1 for a long while, and why not, with a resume that includes becoming the seventh player nationally with three touchdown runs of 70 yards or more against a ranked opponent.

“I’m proud of him,” quarterback Rocco Becht said. “He’s been preparing well. As a young cat like that, he’s going to get better every single week.”

Get better?

I don’t know that he can improve on what he did Saturday night. I mean, breaking a long one on the first carry? That’s Breece Hall stuff, and by that I take you back to the 2021 game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

First carry for the now New York Jets running back? A 75-yard touchdown sprint through the line.

First Breece. Now Abu.

“The guy is pretty special,” Campbell said of Sama. “I think he’ll only get better.”

I just wonder if the two running backs who likely are considering the transfer portal saw the writing on the depth chart. Still, leaving teammates during a season – even if it’s with just one regular-season game remaining – doesn’t cut it with me.

What’s one more game, like Saturday night’s snow bowl at Kansas State, with the program that recruited you and with teammates you called “brothers” multiple times?

The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4, if that’s their reasoning. Do they already have better offers elsewhere? Possibly, but I cannot imagine someone tossing a ton of name, image and likeness dough at two backs who have combined for barely 800 yards. Sanders had 477 yards on 102 carries before Saturday night’s game. Norton had 343 on 87 rushes.

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs for a touchdown during the second half of Saturday's game at Kansas State.

They don’t appear to be big-buck backs, but I could be wrong. To them, I say good luck in the future. Past Iowa State portal entries during the Campbell regime haven’t worked out so well. Maybe that’ll change this time.

After Saturday night, they’re not in the future plans, at least as long as the former Southeast Polk High School star stays healthy. He’s the running back room’s future, and speaking of ...

This team that’s bowl-bound with a 7-5 record has a future unlike past Cyclone programs. Six true freshmen have started this season, including Sama on Saturday night. Six.

That’s where Campbell’s focus is, not on guys halfway out the door.

“Both of those guys are going through some things personally,” the coach said. “I thought it was in their best interest to work through their personal situations.”

As of Saturday night, they were still on the team. Again, the portal is open for business Dec. 4.

“Everybody’s got a different situation,” Campbell said.

As highly as he praised Sama, among others, after Saturday’s game of significance, these were Campbell’s best words of the evening:

“We really worry about the young men that are in this locker room right now - the young men that are on this football team.”

Saturday night, that started with Abu Sama.

