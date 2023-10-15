Peterson: Iowa State's football win at Cincinnati has all sorts of positive ramifications

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Iowa State’s 30-10 victory against Cincinnati was, to be quite honest, as significant as any Cyclones' success since beating Oregon in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl.

The obvious is that Saturday’s victory sent Matt Campbell’s team into its bye week with four wins. That's significant because it matches last season’s total number of victories -- with five games left.

To me, the biggest factor in the victory was the shot of adrenalin it sent throughout this program’s very youthful players. I saw it first-hand while watching the players react on the sidelines. I saw it when I waited outside the happy locker room for an interview.

I saw it among the players entering and exiting the room. I saw it from fans who were celebrating long after the game’s completion.

It’s Iowa State’s first two-game conference winning streak since the 2021 team won three-in-a-row...and its first Big 12 road win since 2021 at Kansas.

That’s important, too, heading into a week without a game for which to prepare, and so was this:

Iowa State beat a conference expansion team – on its field, and in a game where fans were treated to a place-kicker making a planned first-down rush, a quarterback and receiver hooking up on the longest play this season and another multiple-pick game for the Cyclones’ exceptional secondary.

And here’s one more: The Cyclones have won 33 Big 12 games since 2017, tied for the second most in the league during that span.

Those are my reasons Saturday’s third conference victory was important, and get this:

Matt Campbell’s program enters the off-week in second place in the Big 12. Raise your hand if you saw that coming.

“I’ve believed in these kids since January,” Campbell said after the game. “The reality of it is, it’s a really special group of humans. They’ve faced a lot of adversity so far this year, and they continue to pound away.”

That adversity included the 10-7 loss at Ohio where Iowa State played so poorly that some people maybe wondered if 2023 was going to be worse than the debacle of 2022.

Young team. Horrible loss. Zero reason to leave that game with confidence.

Rock bottom? It was close.

“I don’t know if we ever looked at it as a low point,” Campbell said “(How we looked at it) was that we were going to be really slow on the results, but we were going to be relentless on the standard – how we practiced, how we came to work every day.

“We knew this was going to be growth. We’re so young and you had so many unknown entities, but we felt confident that we had some great players. Putting it all together –we knew would take time. This group has done a great job.”

As for redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht, he sounded almost apologetic for what he now says about that wake-up call of a game:

“You really don’t like to say it, but it’s probably good that loss happened,” said Becht, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. “I feel it motivated us. We had to step on the gas, and I feel like we’ve done that the past couple weeks.”

First was a 27-14 victory at home against TCU. Next was this week's during Iowa State’s first-ever game against Cincinnati. There are three victories in four games after the nightmare in Athens, Ohio.

Not bad for a team that’s the youngest of the teams Campbell has led onto a Big 12 Conference field.

“We knew we were better than that loss,” Becht said, again reflecting on the team’s prior trip to Ohio. “It hurt us a lot.”

As big as Saturday was for the still-evolving program, it won’t mean anything if there’s regression. If Becht and the receivers, for example, don’t work to correct communication problems they had at times Saturday – then what happened Saturday wasn’t as significant.

If play-calling goes back to being predictable, which it wasn’t on Saturday, then the win against Cincinnati may lose some meaning.

If Iowa State plays miserably during its final five games – against Baylor, Kansas, BYU, Texas and Kansas State – then forget what’s now out there for the Cyclones’ taking:

A return to the postseason.

This is a long season,” Campbell said. “You’re in a critical time; we go into a bye. Can our youth handle that? You have to go back on the road (at Baylor, BYU and Kansas State). Can you keep getting better, because you know everybody else will?”

Those are questions that will be answered between the Oct. 28 game at Baylor and Nov. 25 at Kansas State.

At least the wheels are in motion, another significant by-product of Saturday.

“It gives us a chance to continue to understand what success looks like,” Campbell said. “It was big to get a road win. The reality of it is that it’s a lot of lessons learned again (Saturday).

“If we use it right, we can continue to grow forward.”

