Peterson: From here on out, Iowa State must play a strong 40 minutes for NCAA advancement

OMAHA, Neb. – Iowa State’s been playing so well, especially since the start of the Big 12 Tournament championship run, that maybe one of the worst scoring halves this season was to be expected?

Maybe. Or as Rob Jones said, “Indifferent.”

“Having the kind of half like that shows me everybody’s going to be out to get us,” Jones said in the locker room after the game. "We've seen that kind of play from opponents for a long time, especially recently."

Yeah, the Cyclones shot just 31% percent in the first half, forced just three turnovers in the first 20 minutes – and as poor as the offense was, the halftime score in the round-of-32 game against Washington State was just 27-all.

More: Iowa State basketball reaches NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 with win over Washington State

“The offense isn’t there sometimes, but we’ve always got our defense,” Curtis Jones said after the fourth-ranked Cyclones’ 67-56 victory against Washington State put them in next week’s Sweet 16 in Boston. Iowa State will play Illinois in the East Regional semifinal.

“We came out slow. But we turned it on in the second half,” Jones continued. “Why were we able to turn it on? Defense, man.”

No kidding, but more on that later.

This wasn’t anything like the start of the South Dakota State game, during which the Cyclones made their first nine shots. This time, they missed their first 10.

And they were still in the game at the break. That’s a bunch of defense leading to points and better shooting.

When did sophomore star Tamin Lipsey know Iowa State was going to win?

“Probably Milan’s (Momcilovic) three-pointer,” Lipsey said of the shot with 2:50 left in the game that put Iowa State up by 12. “We had good momentum going. We kept being aggressive. We kept that lead.”

Actually the outcome was decided earlier. At least that’s what I thought.

Iowa State started the second half with a 6-0 run for a 33-27 lead. Momcilovic’s first three-point basket made it 45-37 Cyclones.

“At first, it was kind of tough with their length and aggressiveness,” Lipsey said. “Navigating that, and being confident in shots that I took – that finally came around.

“I felt like we had good looks early in the game, they just didn’t fall. I knew we’d come around and start making shots again.”

More: Peterson: Milan Momcilovic's step-back is unguardable for Iowa State basketball

Game over?

You could say that. I did.

Iowa State was back. After the first 20 minutes of whatever you want to call it, the Cyclones were on point again. And really back after Lipsey’s bailout three-pointer with just a tick remaining on the shot clock made it 55-46.

The defense played like we’d seen it while winning four in a row and eight of the previous nine. The offense was doing its thing (most of the time), to the tune of 50% three-point shooting.

That better be the last time Iowa State doesn’t put 40 very good minutes together, because the competition intensifies from here on out.

Remember, UConn is the No. 1 seed in the East.

“I kept on telling them, we’re down by six,” Keshon Gilbert said. “You’d think the way we were playing that it was our first basketball game in the first half – and we were still tied. I knew everyone would come around.”

The shooting was good again. Curtis Jones flipped successful lob passes at the basket for Hason Ward.

Yeah, the Cyclones were back.

“(Ward) told me, if I get behind the defense, just throw it up,” Curtis Jones said. “He got behind the defense, so I threw it up. You could throw it anywhere with him, and he’ll go get it.

“We have a good chemistry. Every time this last month, I tell him every time I get a chance to throw it up for him, I’ll do it.”

So now, which Iowa State men's coach has the most Sweet 16s? Yep, it's T.J. Otzelberger, whose team did it in his first season in charge, and now in his third.

“I mean, man, it’s a pretty awesome experience,” Otzelberger said. “They’re the ones doing the hard work every single day, and I’m certainly thankful for them. Very humbling, for sure.”

Lipsey watched the first as a committed recruit from his Ames home. Now he’s a star on one of the nation’s best teams.

“I remember there being a lot of excitement around town,” Lipsey said. “The year before I came, they were able to get to that Sweet 16. I watched at home and saw what they did.

“It was exciting for me, knowing that I was heading to Iowa State.”

And it’s exciting for him now, too, considering this is Lipsey’s team.

“He’s the best point guard in the country,” Curtis Jones said. “We rely on him.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball needs a complete game to get past Sweet 16