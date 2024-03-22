Peterson: Iowa State’s Jamie Pollard on topics ranging from NCAA seed to T.J. Otzelberger

OMAHA, Neb. - Let’s get right to the point: Iowa State didn’t intentionally build a schedule to reach the No. 2 seed line in the NCAA Tournament. It just worked out that way.

That was my primary takeaway during a 20-minute conversation Friday with athletics director Jamie Pollard in the lobby of the team hotel – while he watched Iowa State wrestlers in his phone participate in the NCAA wrestling tournament.

He understands fans’ passion. That everyday enthusiasm is part of what comprises the successful sports program he runs.

Therefore, Pollard can appreciate that some fans were concerned that the fourth-ranked men’s basketball team was a two-seed, in an East Regional in Omaha.

Why weren’t the Cyclones seeded higher, some wondered, especially since Houston, a team Iowa State beat twice, was a one-seed?

That’s been a popular question throughout social media and on talk radio. Pollard had a couple down-home, reality-based answers:

Iowa State coach Jamie Pollard and basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger share a moment.

“Everybody was being critical of T.J. (Otzelberger) for scheduling soft,” Pollard told me Friday, while switching from one Iowa State mat to another on his phone. “Our schedule was built to get into the (NCAA) tournament with a very young team.

“I also said at the time, if you want to be a 1 or 2-seed, then you schedule differently. You’ve got to go schedule the 1 or 2 seeds out of other conferences, or you’ll never be a 1 or 2 seed. Now, we get to a spot where you’re actually being considered ... “

Sure, there’s been plenty of outside griping about Iowa State's soft non-conference schedule; there’s something else that goes with Pollard’s response:

“I told some Iowa State fans at the beginning of the year, that if we have a chance to be in the Elite 8, going to the Final Four – would you have even cared where we played?” he asked.

What else did Mr. AD say on the eve of Saturday’s 5:10 p.m. game against Washington State to see who reaches the Sweet 16 next week in Boston.

Reflection on Pollard’s five years on the NCAA Tournament selection committee

"Great professional experience,” he told me. “I learned a lot I didn’t know that would be that fulfilling.

“Being with your colleagues in that type of a setting and in that intense of a setting - it’s a long time to be away from your program, and miss out on special events like last week in Kansas City.”

Because Pollard was in Indianapolis working on the 68 NCAA Tournament selections, he couldn’t attend the conference tournament the Cyclones won.

That’ll change. His time on the committee ends later this summer.

“If we win (Saturday), I will go to Boston as an AD,” he said. “If we lose, I’ll go to L.A., which was my assignment from the committee.”

Nuts and bolts of the selection process

Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger's team is on a postseason roll.

“We select and seed,” he said. “The computer brackets.

“This year’s selection was the hardest it’s ever been, because of the five upsets - teams that took a spot. So we had five teams that won their conference tournaments that took a spot, that wouldn’t have had a spot.

“That made it harder, much harder.”

Pollard said NIL and the transfer portal adds another dimension to picking 68 teams.

“There’s a lot more parity,” he said. “That puts more teams at the bubble line that are worthy of making the tournament. That’s only going to continue to happen going forward. I think you’re going to see more and more upsets in the conference tournaments, because of parity and the transfer portal.”

Let’s go back to the computer being so loaded with information that it automatically brackets the teams. I bring that up because early matchups, in Iowa State’s case, included Otzelberger against his former team (South Dakota State).

“The tournament is set up to send all teams, when possible, as close to their home site,” he said. “South Dakota State had just as much an opportunity to come to Omaha as Drake did and as Iowa State did.

“This first-round site was the site that they got to come to, because it was the closest site for them, when their name was drawn.”

Random bullet-point information

∎ “We went into the conference tournament probably as a high 3-seed.”

∎ “Our non-conference schedule was such an outlier compared to the 1 and 2 seeds. We were No. 324 (in strength of non-conference schedule). North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Marquette were all between 10 and 17. That’s 300 places.”

∎ “Our best non-conference game was Texas A&M, and we lost," he said. "Texas A&M finished seventh in the SEC. Tennessee won the SEC and beat Texas A&M. You can’t put us ahead of Tennessee - no way, no how.

“Our second-best non-conference game was Virginia Tech, and we lost. Virginia Tech was eighth or ninth in the ACC, North Carolina won the ACC, so you’re not putting us ahead of North Carolina.”

And finally

“Anybody that says they could have seen all of this coming, they weren’t being honest," Pollard said of Iowa State’s success. "T.J. (Otzelberger) has been everything and more as a person and in how he leads and develops the young men in our program.

“That’s what I saw in T.J. when he was an assistant coach.”

What is Pollard’s message to fans?

“Enjoy the moment. Between last weekend and this weekend, it’s been special.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

