Peterson: Iowa State football's young players are all grown up now and in first place

WACO, Texas − Raise your hand if you thought Iowa State would open the season’s last month with a share of the Big 12 Conference lead.

What I learned during Iowa State’s victory against Baylor on a rainy Saturday afternoon was that this program has come a gazillion miles in just more than a month.

The program Matt Campbell and his wonderful band of assistants run so well is playing really good football. And notice that I didn’t add the words “for a young team that starts just a handful of seniors.”

Maybe that’s the real takeaway after the Cyclones’ 30-18 victory that spoiled Baylor’s homecoming weekend.

The players Campbell put on the field inside McLane Stadium for Iowa State’s first win at Baylor since 2017 are so young that they don’t even know what the world outside their football complex expected. They didn’t care what some people may have thought about last season’s 4-8 record and this season’s 1-2 non-conference start.

And believe me about that unknowing − that’s a good thing.

Iowa State true freshman Ben Brahmer caught three passes for 69 yards, including a long of 48, in the Cyclones' victory at Baylor.

“Today was not perfect,” Campbell said after Saturday’s game. “There were some things that were disappointing, but when we had to make a play – and we had to make a play in a critical moment – there’s some young pups that made some critical plays in some critical moments.

“By no means are we a finished product. There’s great growth to continue to happen.”

First things first. Iowa State hosts Kansas on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium, where the Cyclones haven’t played since Oct. 7. That’s Kansas, the team that upset Oklahoma on Saturday, you know, so these young Cyclones certainly have their work cut out for them.

There’s a handful of teams tied for first in the Big 12, and for Iowa State to be in there with Texas and Oklahoma, let’s raise hands again if you saw that coming.

“In the beginning of the season, we knew we had the ability to do what we’re doing right now,” said quarterback Rocco Becht, who admitted not having one of his better games. “It started off slow for us, but we have a young team, and we were just getting in the groove of things.

“We’re in a good spot as a team, and we’ve got to keep staying with our precision and detail.”

Let’s go back to where Rocco said this wasn’t his best game. He admitted his accuracy was off, and the stats proved it. He got the W with a stat line of 19-for-31 and an interception because the rest of the offense was pretty darn good. He got by because the offensive line continued to improve.

Twice he overthrew receivers. Twice he missed Jayden Higgins and Daniel Jackson. Connections on those and it’s six points times two.

On this day – a day the Cyclones made Baylor look absolutely horrible most of the rainy game – Iowa State’s quarterback and leader got his team in the win column because of a lot of things. And let’s not forget the defense.

Iowa State's Cartevious Norton runs for a 49-yard touchdown in the second half of Saturday's game at Baylor.

Oh my, did Jon Heacock’s guys rise to the occasion when needed.

“We had opportunities in this game to stretch the lead and take advantage of it,” Campbell said. “And that’s where we have to grow. If we want to be a great team, if we want to have the ability to win meaningful football games − man, we’ve got to grow when we have momentum, and we’ve got to be able to control it for four quarters.”

That’s called putting the hammer down. That’s something this team still must learn. That’s something that could be tough, considering the next opponents are Kansas, at BYU, at home against Texas, and at Kansas State.

That’s a gauntlet if I’ve ever seen one. Iowa State still needs one more victory to become bowl-eligible.

“For us, that’s what the goal is," Campbell said. "Get to November and be in a position to play meaningful football and championship-level football.

“Are we there yet? Are we that kind of team? Those things are still left to figure out.”

After eight games, I almost feel wrong calling this team young, but it really is. Are these guys ready for November prime time, when eyes throughout the Big 12 will be upon them? My hunch is that they are, because I repeat:

They’re too young to know any different.

So, in case you somehow missed it, the surging Cyclones are 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 with four games left. They’re in first place.

“Honestly, since May, this group has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Campbell said. “We had the highest GPA in the history of our school in the spring − over 3.2 cumulative. We faced adversity in May. We came back and had an incredible summer.”

And now, it could lead to an incredible and defining month of November.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Did anyone predict Iowa State football in first place in November?